A JOB WELL DONE

Victor A. Martucci's decision to resign from the Peace Bridge Authority's board of commissioners is a disappointment for all who recognize the major contributions he made toward getting this area's controversial bridge-expansion project on the path to completion.

Martucci's resignation to devote more time to his family and to the demands of his job as a vice president of Marrano/Marc Equity homes certainly is understandable. He has given ample amounts of time and his energy to salvage a bridge process that will lead to more public participation and a greater chance of consensus.

During his tenure as chairman of the authority during the past year, Martucci reacted quickly to a court decision against the authority's stand on bridge construction. He crafted a new beginning, one that will include the legally mandated environmental reviews and provide a greater sense of confidence that public concerns will be heard.

His talent was in drawing opponents from entrenched positions on either side of the twin span-signature bridge issue and gathering them on common ground where goals can be compared, fears allayed and decisions ultimately reached. Much of that work remains to be done. But Martucci's leadership played a large role in starting the process.

Chairmanship of the authority, which is run by a board of five Canadians and five Americans, alternates each year. A new Canadian chairman will assume authority leadership in February. Martucci would have stepped back into a role as vice chairman, a post now held by John A. Lopinski of Port Colborne, Ont., himself a veteran of multiple terms as chairman.

Although his abilities will be missed, Martucci deserves gratitude for what he accomplished in his term. The job is one of high pressure and no pay. Its only reward is a chance to serve the community. Gov. George E. Pataki now must find someone with the same level of energy and commitment - and that's no small order to fill.