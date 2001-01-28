Like posters on a wall or CD covers, teen idols are supposed to be glossy, perfect and immortal. Death is not supposed to be part of the pop star package.

But Michael "Q.T." Cuccione, a 16-year-old star with the MTV boy band parody group known as 2gether, suffered from Hodgkin's disease, and he died Jan. 13 after his lungs collapsed from a bout with pneumonia.

Cuccione's life was short, but he made an indelible impression as part of 2gether's five-member singing group.

"He was the cute one; he was the nice one; he was the skinny one; he was the perfect one," said Sara Greene, 13, of Buffalo. "Q.T. was my favorite singer. When I found out he died, I cried all day."

2gether started out as a one-time spoof of boy bands in an MTV movie last year -- a sort of "Spinal Tap Meets the Backstreet Boys." But 2gether became so popular that MTV started a weekly series and the group also released an album, "2gether Again," in August that became a hit, with such singles as "U Me=Us (Calculus)" and "Say It (Don't Spray It)."

2gether featured Cuccione along with Evan Farmer, known as "the heart-throb"; Alex Solowitz, "the rebel"; Noah Bastian, "the shy one"; and Kevin Farley, "the older brother." Cuccione was called "the cutie."

The group started touring, opened for Britney Spears during the summer and came to Kenmore West High School in May as part of the WKSE-FM radio high school spirit contest. Dave Universal, program director at Kiss, met Cuccione that day.

"He was such a nice kid you couldn't help but like him," Universal said. "Q.T. seemed really excited about being in Buffalo and suddenly being caught up in this whole pop star thing. He's so young, and it's so tragic that he died."

Despite Cuccione's battle with Hodgkin's disease, his death -- eight days after his birthday -- came as a shock to his family in Vancouver, B.C.

"His lungs just gave out," his uncle, also named Michael Cuccione, told MTV. "We weren't really expecting it."

Neither were the legions of his young fans.

"Q.T. was so cute and so young," said Tracie Jindra, 13. "Their music was so cool and so funny. Without, Q.T., I guess the band will break up."

Cuccione had been ill during the past few months and was forced to miss episodes that were taped late last year. During one point, he had to tape the program while carrying a portable oxygen machine to help him breathe.

The story lines tried to get around Q.T.'s absence by saying that he suffered from a fictional liver disease called "biliary thrombosis" and was out on the road promoting his book, "Living With My Liver."

Real life, though, wasn't as funny.

"I know it's only a TV show and pretend, but you watch it and you feel like you know these people," Sara Greene said. "That's why it makes you sad when somebody like Q.T. dies."

Thousands of family, friends and mourners turned out for his funeral in Vancouver.

David Hasselhoff of "Baywatch" fame, a close friend of the family, gave the eulogy. Kevin Farley, whose brother -- comic Chris Farley -- also died at a young age, was particularly emotional at the funeral, according to news reports.

MTV continues to air the series but it will be difficult for 2gether to survive without its youngest member.

"It takes all the fun out of the show," Jennifer Holmes, 13, said. "It just won't be the same without Q.T."