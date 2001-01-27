FOR EVERYTHING OTHER THAN ITALIAN, PETE'S MARKET HOUSE IS THE PLACE

Smack dab in the heart of this city's fledgling Little Italy section lies a restaurant whose Italian offerings extend little beyond a salad accompaniment to more mainstream main courses.

In a square-mile area that boasts three of the area's best Italian restaurants, perhaps Pete's Market House thrives for that very reason. As Italian alternatives go, it is very near the top of the list.

Billing itself as Niagara Falls' No. 1 steakhouse, Pete's is busy day and night, it seems, a testament to its popularity.

Like Honey's Pizzeria a few blocks down, it draws a steady stream of Canadian customers, which only can help the struggling Pine Avenue business district.

Development of the Little Italy concept aside, Pine Avenue remains viable largely because of the success of Pete's, Honey's and the like -- family businesses that have been nurtured with loving care into prosperous entities.

But enough economics. Let's get down to the business of eating. That is where Pete's Market House truly shines.

One of the things I like to do on visits to Pete's is order the anchovy-stuffed cherry peppers. In a word: "delicioso."

I value places that do little things -- like stuffed-pepper appetizers -- well. Unfortunately, my memory is of little value, and I neglected my pepper tradition on my most recent visit. My loss.

My wife and I looked over the menu and simultaneously stopped at the New York strip dinner for two. At $10.95, it attracted me by its price; offering dual seven-ounce steaks, the aforementioned Italian salad, potato, vegetable and bread. She was more likely attracted by the substance of the meal.

Even the girls were somewhat adventurous on this trip. One daughter eschewed her usual chicken fingers -- perhaps her taste buds are finally maturing? -- for a Italian-marinated chicken breast ($5.95).

The other daughter, believe it or not, spotted a special offering, a 10-ounce strip steak with shrimp cocktail.

Sue, our extremely nice waitress, pointed out that it was only 45 cents more than the 10-ounce New York strip dinner. Quick calculations told me that meant we were essentially getting the shrimp cocktail for 45 cents (Pretty good, no?) So I suggested to my daughter that that was a pretty good deal.

Now, she has no interest in shrimp, cocktails or anything of the sort, but once she heard that we would not let it go to waste, the strip special became her order.

I never had dined in Pete's upper dining room before. We walked past the upper bar and kitchen area and were seated in a warm, cozy room still decorated for the holidays. With the dinner hour just unfolding, we had the place to ourselves for the course of our meal.

Our meals arrived promptly. The steaks were done precisely to order -- mine medium, the my wife and daughters' well-done. The meat was tender and flavorful.

The seven-ouncers were thin but more than ample; the 10-ouncer provided enough for a nice snack later that evening. Our baked potatoes came with sour cream on the side and were large and done well.

The shrimp cocktail consisted of four large shrimp dangling from a cup of zesty cocktail sauce. The horseradish gave it a nice bite but wasn't overpowering. Very well done.

The chicken was a little blackened -- at least the bite my daughter offered me -- and lacked somewhat of Italian flavoring, but was OK.

My only real complaint was the Italian salad -- the lettuce was crispy enough, but the dressing was a little heavy on the oil. I would have preferred a little more vinegar and seasoning.

I'm still kicking myself for not ordering the peppers -- at 85 cents, a steal -- but take my word -- you can't go wrong.