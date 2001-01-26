DEMOLITION DELAYED ON BUILDING HIT BY FIRE

A judge has ordered Buffalo housing officials to delay the planned demolition of a fire-ravaged Riverside building that has been the target of more than 100 complaints from neighborhood residents.

Erie County Court Judge Timothy J. Drury ruled that the city failed to give proper notice to the owner of the commercial structure at 390 Ontario St. that it was considering demolition.

The case is being sent back to Buffalo Housing Court, where Judge Diane Y. Devlin has scheduled a hearing at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The controversy erupted last March after a fire in the former car dealership claimed the life of a 15-year-old Riverside boy. City officials have been trying to tear down the building, claiming it is a vacant eyesore that is open to vandals and poses a serious threat to public safety.

But owner Karol J. Myles has waged a court battle to prevent demolition. Last month, Myles appealed a September demolition order handed down by Devlin.

Myles' attorneys argued that the owner has a plan to remove the damaged second floor and to roof over the remainder of the building. In a ruling handed down this week, Drury rescinded the demolition order, faulting the city for failing to notify Myles that his structure might be torn down. Drury said the city merely informed Myles that he had to barricade and clean up the property and subject it to an evaluation by an engineer, or face possible ordinance violations.

"While a person might disregard a summons involving a city ordinance, it is a different matter if the notice stated the person's building was about to be demolished and that the person might be liable for the cost of the demolition," Drury wrote in a 10-page ruling.

Myles did not respond to the earlier notice from city officials. Anthony P. LoRusso, one of his attorneys, said the defendant has been in and out of hospitals for the past 18 months, making it difficult to respond to city concerns in a timely fashion.

LoRusso, a former Family Court judge, said his client is pleased that Drury has rescinded the demolition order. LoRusso claimed Myles has a workable plan to reconstruct the building within 75 to 90 days. Drury said if those plans are deemed inadequate following a new hearing in Buffalo Housing Court, then another demolition order "would be appropriate."

But North Council Member Joseph A. Golombek Jr., who has been pushing for demolition, said he remains skeptical that Myles will bring the structure into compliance.

"Based on the inaction I've seen over the past 10 months, I don't think he'll do anything with that building," Golombek said. "It's frustrating that we have to start all over again with another hearing, but if that's what it takes, that's what we'll do."

LoRusso said Golombek fails to take into consideration that Myles has spent $2,600 on reconstruction plans for a building that currently is being used as a warehouse for vehicles and equipment. "This is an extremely solid building," LoRusso said. "The plans have been submitted and we would have been a lot farther along if the storms hadn't hit."

Golombek also noted that Myles still owes the city thousands of dollars in back taxes, sewer rents and other charges. LoRusso acknowledged that his client is delinquent in paying some taxes, but he said Myles is working on paying those debts.