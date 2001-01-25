MOST RESIDENTS WILL SEE LOWER TAXES, GRELICK SAYS

Amherst Supervisor Susan J. Grelick today painted a rosy picture in her annual State of the Town address, asserting that most town residents will pay lower tax bills this year.

What she didn't say is that the decrease comes about because Erie County is slashing its tax rate and a town revaluation shows a dip in overall property values in Amherst.

As a result -- despite a 4.35 percent increase in spending by town officials this year -- most Amherst taxpayers will receive lower bills, thanks to the county.

"I must warn you, for the fifth year in a row, the report is still upbeat," Grelick told the Amherst Chamber of Commerce at an annual luncheon in Fanny's Restaurant on Sheridan Drive.

According to town officials, the Amherst budget was increased this year, partly to pay for higher health insurance costs. The town's tax rate also went up by about 5 percent, from $4.27 per $1000 of assessed valuation to about $4.48 this year, not counting special assessments.

However, both increases will be offset by an expected 18 percent decrease in county taxes.

Alone, the town budget would have increased the tax on a home assessed at $100,000 by $21.

However, as result of the county tax cut, the average resident with a $100,000 home will pay about $71 less in taxes this year, Grelick says.

The number does not include school taxes or special district fees.

Grelick, a Democrat who is running for re-election, also acknowledged that town officials have raised fees for garbage services, street lighting and other services but maintains the increases will result in more fairness for taxpayers.

"One of this year's reforms was evaluating fees to bring them more in line with the market; it is unfair to use the tax rate to oversubsidize specialized services -- recreation or otherwise -- used by some ratepayers with taxes paid by all ratepayers," she said.

Also, for the first time recent in memory, Amherst will hire an outside firm to audit all town agencies that accept cash payments, including the Recreation and Youth departments, senior service agencies, the town composting facility, town museum and other facilities, she said.

"We hadn't been (auditing these agencies) on a regular basis. . . . I think it's a good practice. . . . I don't know if it's ever been done before," she said.

In her address, Grelick also noted that the Pepsi Center this year will host the state Special Olympics Summer Games, along with more than a dozen trade shows.

The town also plans to update its recreation plan for the first time since 1992 and to redraft a deer management plan in time to be implemented next fall.

Public meetings on the deer management plan are expected to begin this spring, and a full environmental impact statement will be drafted before the plan goes into effect, she said.

The townwide master plan is also being redrawn for the first time since 1975.