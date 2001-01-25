CAMERAS TO VERIFY VEHICLE CONDITION IN IMPOUND LOT

Every jail takes mug shots of new prisoners, and now it is going to happen at Buffalo's automobile impound lot.

City Parking Director Leonard G. Sciolino said Thursday that he will buy two digital cameras within a month to take photographs of vehicles towed into the lot on Dart Street.

Each camera costs about $1,000.

But the practice could save city taxpayers thousands of dollars a year by reducing the number of claims paid to motorists who falsely complain that their vehicles were damaged in the lot, city officials said.

Nine of every 10 times, city officials simply take the word of the motorists who file such claims, said Common Council Member Marc A. Coppola of the Delaware District.

"There's a perception that Buffalo is an easy mark," Coppola said. "It costs us more money to dispute a $500 claim, so I agree that many times it's better to just pay it. But how often can you do that? At some point, let's take a stand."

The cameras will enable the city to take such a stand, Sciolino said.

Sciolino said that he is still working out the details but that he envisions tow truck drivers or impound lot employees taking four to six photographs of each car, from all angles, either when the tow truck arrives to pick up the car or when the car reaches the impound lot.

The images of the cars will be stored in a computer program.

The idea is to document any damage already done to the cars so motorists cannot blame the impound lot or tow truck driver for existing dents or other damage.

But the photographs also should help a motorist prove his or her case if, indeed, the tow truck driver or other city employees damaged the car, said University Council Member Betty Jean Grant.

Council members said they have been alarmed by the increasing number of claims the city has paid for car damage incurred at the impound lot.

"There are too many claims coming in for things that are preventable," Grant said. "We're paying too many claims."

Sciolino said he also wants city lawyers to check back with him before agreeing to settle any claim involving the impound lot. At present, there is no such communication.

The impound lot has space for about 700 vehicles, and it has been a busy year, particularly after the big November snowstorm when hundreds of abandoned cars littered the streets, Sciolino said.

On a typical day, the city tows about 10 to 30 cars to the impound lot, and as many as 60 on weekends.

In December alone, the Buffalo Police Department ran checks on 333 cars before the vehicles were cleared for auction.

In recent weeks, the lot has been so full that city tow truck drivers have towed scofflaws' cars and abandoned cars to nearby legal spaces rather than bring them back to the lot.

Sciolino said he is inspecting other city-owned lots to see whether they can be used as temporary parking lots when the city impound lot on Dart Street is full.

About 140 spaces have been cleared from the city impound lot in the last week.