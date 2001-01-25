A GIFT OF SONG

Lovers of lieder and art songs will want to look in on Sunday's 4 p.m. free recital in Kleinhans' Mary Seaton Room by baritone Randall Scarlata, above, and pianist Cameron Stowe. Free? Yes, no tickets needed. It's part of the Buffalo Chamber Music Society's Gift to the Community Series that brings promising young artists to town for a preview of what might become a great career.

Scarlata got his bachelor's degree from the Eastman School in Rochester and his master's degree from Juilliard, with Fulbright Grant studies in Vienna in between. Along the way he's won many honors, including three impressive first prizes: in the Young Concert Artists International Auditions, the Joy in Singing Competition and the "Das Schubert Lied International Competition" in Vienna, which makes it singularly appropriate that he plans to open Sunday's recital with five Schubert lieder, including the famous "Im Abendrot" ("In the Glow of Evening") and "Sehnsucht" ("Yearning").

Scarlata has accumulated some impressive reviews. After one recital the New York Times said "His voice is hearty and robust in the lower range, and his lovely soft singing in high-lying phrases was poignant." He will have ample opportunity to display those qualities in six Brahms lieder, including "An eine Aolsharfe" ("To an Aeolian Harp") and "Standchen" ("Serenade"), Theodore Chanler's "Eight Epitaphs" to poems of Walter de la Mare. Also on the program will be four of Faure's "Verlaine" songs and three Rachmaninoff songs that will include the effulgent "Spring Waters."