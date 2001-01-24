SCHOOL PLAN BEING KEPT UNDER WRAPS

The Buffalo Board of Education Wednesday evening refused to make public a copy of a report spelling out details of a $1 billion school-renovation and construction plan.

Board members made sketchy references to specific segments of the report discussing a proposed labor agreement and affirmative action plan, but the news media and members of the public did not have access to the proposals to which they were referring. Discussion among board members provided few details but raised lots of unanswered questions about a project considered crucial to the future of the school system.

During a recess after the discussion, board President Paul G. Buchanan declined a Buffalo News request for a copy of the document that board members had before them. Buchanan said that the report was a "confidential draft" and that he was told by Corporation Counsel Michael B. Risman that it could not be made public.

Risman did not attend the meeting and could not be reached Wednesday evening.

The board also voted to ask Risman to draft a resolution that would give the Joint Schools Construction Board the authority to oversee the renovation and construction project. The joint city-school district committee has been planning the project to this point.

The report kept under wraps Wednesday is a draft copy of a document that will guide the board in selecting a manager for the project, which would include renovation of all 80 existing city schools and construction of six new ones.

Details of the report are crucial to the success of the project because:

The work of the project manager will be a key factor in the success of the mammoth project, which is expected to last 10 years or more and will require highly complex planning and coordination.

The manager will be required to play a large role in helping secure local funding for the project. The state has agreed to pay the bulk of the cost, but the city could be required to contribute as much as $221 million in cash or creative financing in order to complete it. So far, the city has secured just $10 million.

It is the first document to spell out the board's preliminary intentions regarding a project labor agreement, hiring of women- and minority- owned contractors and many other key details of the project.

It seemed clear from Wednesday's limited discussion that a labor agreement and minority hiring goals are included in the document, but the few morsels of information that emerged from the board discussion were fuzzy at best.

Possible use of a labor agreement is already a hot political topic, a fact that several board members referred to during the discussion.

Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra said earlier this week that $5 million the county has set aside for the $1 billion plan -- and all future county funding -- is tied to an assurance that both union and non-union contractors be allowed to bid on the work.

"I'm not against PLAs, I'm for competition," Giambra said. "It's all about competition, about getting the best-quality work at the lowest possible cost."

Mayor Anthony M. Masiello said that the use of a project labor agreement is not a "fait accompli" but that it could help expedite the use of local contractors and the training and hiring of minority workers.

West District board member Anthony M. Luppino, chairman of the board's Buildings and Grounds Committee, said the report will be discussed at a committee meeting Wednesday evening. He did not say whether there are plans to make the document public.