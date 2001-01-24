ON THE CALENDAR

Pamela and Lawrence Jacobs and Maureen and Michael Pratt are chairmen of the 10th annual Holy Angels Academy Guardian Scholarship Dinner to be held today in the Buffalo Club. The event honors the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, founders to the academy, and provides funds for scholarships for students in the school.

Temple Beth Am Women's Group will sponsor a potluck supper and musical entertainment with dancing Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the temple. "All That Jazz," a band of 20 musicians from four area high schools, will play music of the swing era. Evelyn Herman, chairwoman, is taking reservations that also may be made at the temple office.

Helen Urban and Virginia Snyder will present a "Hymnody" program when United Methodist Women of Kenmore United Methodist Church meets Feb. 1 at 11:45 a.m. in the church. Members of Friendship and Martha circles will be luncheon hostesses.

Buffalo District United Methodist Women will have its annual Day Apart and Leadership Opportunities program Feb. 3 in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, East Aurora. Questions from the Hebrew Scriptures will be presented by Phyllis Cooper between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Officers and mission leaders will meet for training at 1 p.m. "And God Asks . . ." is the day's theme.

John Hall, an apple farmer and businessman in Lockport, will speak on "Early Residents of Lockport" at a luncheon for Niagara Falls Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, Feb. 3 at noon in Harding's Restaurant, Youngstown.

Shea's Rising Stars will sponsor a "Martini Gras" party to celebrate Mardi Gras Feb. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the grand lobby of Shea's Performing Arts Center. Guests are encouraged to include masks or feather boas in their attire or to wear Mardi Gras costumes. Black tie is optional. There will be dancing, door prizes, food and music by Night Shift. Tickets for the party, a benefit for the center, may be purchased at the center.

Barbara Ifflander will present a program on "The Alluring Lore of Love" when Clarence Women's Club meets Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Clarence Town Park clubhouse.

Carol Seador and Marion Rowlands will report on shut-in members of Christ United Methodist Church when the church's United Methodist Women has a luncheon Feb. 8 at noon in the Snyder church. Naomi Circle members will be hostesses.

Ladies Auxiliary to South Buffalo Post, American Legion, will have a "Sweetheart Dance" Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the post clubrooms, 136 Cazenovia St. Diamond Sound will provide music.