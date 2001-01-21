EARLY RETIREMENT REQUIRES PLANNING

Ron Gsellman had a plan when he voluntarily retired: He went out to pasture.

The former employee at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. took early retirement a year ago.

Now, the 60-year-old retired manager devotes a lot of his time to raising alpacas at the Medina County farm he purchased with one of his sons. The llama-like animals are prized for their high-quality wool and command premium prices as breeders.

Gsellman (pronounced Sellman) could have stayed at Goodyear for several more years, he figures. But he made a pre-emptive offer to his bosses, who he knew were looking to make work force cutbacks.

As part of the negotiated agreement, he took his pension as a lump-sum payment. That, with money he's invested in a 401(k) plan and earnings from his wife's part-time work, pays his family's expenses. Within two years he can also begin collecting Social Security payments.

"It was very convenient for me," Gsellman said. "These opportunities offered by the company are very beneficial to the employee, especially those approaching retirement age."

Gsellman was fortunate in being able to negotiate his retirement package. Not everyone has that choice.

And as the economy slows, more workers could face similar decisions as their companies look for ways to cut costs.

But experts warn that those who are offered the plans should take a deep breath, sharpen a pencil and do some financial planning.

If someone is being offered early retirement, "there's a good chance you may not have what you really need to live on," said Ellen Hoffman, author of Bankroll Your Future and The Retirement Catch-Up Guide. "It's important to take stock."

Experts recommend that people faced with deciding on an early retirement package get professional advice from a financial planner who is not obligated to selling you investment products from specific companies. A company's human-resources departments can also answer many questions related to the buyout.

Whatever choice they make, they will need to feel comfortable that the package will support them in retirement.

There are no standard buyout plans, though financial planners said often there are no negotiations: It's take it or stay. And if the employees stay, there's no guarantee that they will be offered a better deal. In a worst-case scenario, they could be laid off if the company doesn't reach its cost goal.

Incentives to sweeten early retirement deals often include adding years to service and to ages, which increases the amount of benefits due, planners said. For instance, an employee who is now 55 and who has worked at a firm for 27 years could be offered a plan that computes benefits as though he or she were age 58 and had been with the company 30 years -- adding three years to the person's age and to length of service.

Those who decide to retire may have financial options within the plans, financial planners say.

And those choices have all sorts of issues. Among them:

Can you take a lump-sum payment? If so, will you have to pay taxes on it?

How will you invest a lump-sum payment so that it provides adequate income over a lifetime?

How will your investments fare in a down stock market?

If you roll over a lump-sum payment into an annuity that provides a fixed monthly payout, will the payments be enough to live on 10, 20 or more years from now after inflation reduces purchasing power over those years? Or can you roll over into a variable annuity providing income that increases over the years?

If you die before your spouse, will he or she be eligible to receive payments from an annuity or pension? Will the annuity allow you to leave anything to other heirs?

Will you get health benefits? Is your spouse covered?

Do you plan to find another job to provide income and benefits?

People need to look at "what- if" scenarios, said Pauli Hubbard, a certified financial planner with Creative Financial Services Inc. in North Canton. They can use a computer and financial planning software to look at different scenarios, or pay to have a financial expert examine their options.

"It's different in each person's case," Hubbard said. "You have to look at the whole picture."

People considering early retirement need to assess all of their resources, such as investments, savings, tax-sheltered retirement funds and other assets such as their homes, said Hoffman.

They also need to look carefully at any "waiver" language in the retirement package that would prevent someone from suing or making claims against their former employer, Hoffman said. For instance, someone who accepts a buyout at age 52 may realize shortly afterward that he or she was discriminated against, she said.

"Sometimes people accept something they haven't really understood," she said.