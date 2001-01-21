AULBY WINS 27TH PBA TITLE

Mike Aulby won his 27th PBA Tour title on Sunday, beating Jason Couch, 257-211, in the final of the Silicon Valley Open.

Aulby, who earned $19,000, broke a tie with Don Johnson and Dick Weber for fourth place on the career victory list.

"My mom's been after me to pass Johnson and Weber for a while now. So, that was big for her," Aulby said. "But, this is a big win for me simply because I haven't won since 1998."

Aulby beat Justin Hromek, 246-245, in the semifinals. Hromek opened the stepladder final with a 255-195 victory over Chris Hayden, and beat Dennis Horan, 201-193, in the second match.