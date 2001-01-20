Maybe you have a friend or relative who is expecting a baby, or perhaps a favorite toddler has a birthday coming up. Whatever the occasion, you can spend long hours combing baby stores for the perfect gift.

Shops are filled with essential items for babies and parents alike, but if you're hoping to give something truly personal and unique, you might want to consider making the gift yourself. With only basic sewing skills, some soft, cuddly materials and a few inexpensive, dime-store items, you can make simple toys, embellish articles of clothing and even put together helpful kits that will make life a little easier for Mom and Dad.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Found-fabric blocks

Soft fabric blocks make fun, safe toys for a child, and they're easy to customize to match his or her room. Use fabric odds and ends in different textures, patterns and colors. These can be from old towels, terry bathrobes, T-shirts or any other washable materials. If you use new fabric, be sure to pre-wash it in case there is shrinkage. You need only to sew fabric squares together to form a box, and stuff with a nontoxic, hypoallergenic foam cube (available at craft-supply stores).

To make blocks, first cut six squares of fabric to the desired size. For a well-stuffed block, cut the sides of the fabric pieces 7/8 -inch larger than the sides of the foam. Leave a 1/2 -inch seam allowance. The fabric covering will then be just slightly smaller than the foam block stuffed inside.

With fabric squares wrong side up, use a straight stitch to sew four of the squares into a strip, reinforcing each seam with a second seam as you go to prevent unraveling. Sew ends of strip together to form a loop. Start and end each seam 1/4 -inch away from the edge of the fabric, making sure not to sew into the seam allowance.

Stitch the missing panels into place, leaving one seam open. Trim seam allowance by 1/8 -inch for less bulk (only on fabric that won't unravel). Turn the cube right-side-out, then fit the foam cube into the cover, and hand-stitch the last seam closed.

Towel bibs

The tiniest babies are capable of making surprisingly big messes. Though some baby stains are inevitable, oversized bibs are great for protecting clothing and cutting down on extra laundry. Bibs made from hand towels are simple to create and cover a lot of territory.

To make one, cut a lollipop-shaped hole in a hand towel, cutting from one end into the center. (The circle of the "lollipop," which is the opening for the baby's head, should be in the center of the towel.)

Finish off each cut straight edge with double-fold bias tape. Finish the neck hole with another piece, leaving the ends long enough to tie around the baby's neck (but no more than 6 inches long).

Colorful clay

Toddlers love creating sculptures with brightly colored modeling clay. What could be better than making your very own batch at home?

To make, mix 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup salt and 2 teaspoons cream of tartar in a heavy saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon cooking oil, 1 cup water and food coloring as needed. Cook 3 minutes, or until mixture pulls away from sides of pan. Remove from heat, let cool 1 minute; knead.

Store in an airtight container. The clay will keep for several weeks. (This clay is not for children under 1 year of age. Due to the high salt content, older children should be discouraged from consuming it, too.)

Sibling kit

When a new baby arrives and friends and family are gathered at the hospital, it's all too easy for siblings to end up feeling jealous, bored or forgotten. If you'll be stopping by to visit the new family, bring along a little something for the big brother or sister. Fill mini cardboard suitcases or folders with a couple of new toys, a small journal and colored pencils, a disposable camera and a favorite snack.

Teething pops

Teething can be a painful time for everybody. To help soothe baby's mouth -- and Mom's nerves -- deliver a batch of healthy, homemade teething pops. Pour plain yogurt mixed with pureed fruit into cupcake wrappers, insert plastic baby spoons for handles, and freeze. The pop's ridged edges will massage sore gums.

Make a baby's first pops with apples, pears and bananas -- fruits least likely to be allergenic. As the baby gets older, peaches and, after one year, berries, may be added. Of course, it's always a smart idea to check with the parents to find out if there are any allergies you aren't aware of before preparing any baby snacks.

Gifts to grow into

The baby may not be reading yet, but it's never too soon to start building a child's library. Choose a few books that you remember loving as a child, or pick out a few no-fail classics -- from "Peter Pan" to "Mother Goose" -- to start. You can personalize the books by color-copying borders from clip-art books to make bookplates -- or have bookplate images made into rubber stamps. Stack the books together, and tie with a bow.

