GIVE THANKS THE COST WASN'T MORE

Hi Carolyn! I've been separated from my ex-girlfriend of four years for three months now. Things are going well, we e-mail occasionally and are amiable when our paths cross.

The problem is she owes me money, not enough that I can't swallow, but I don't want to. I know things are tight for her, but she also has trouble living within her means, so I've been letting it go.

Over a week ago I e-mailed her because "her" Visa -- she owes me $250 for that, plus another $150 I loaned her -- was due and I haven't heard back. There are a couple other loose ends that we should tie up as well; I have some of her things. Is it possible or even worthwhile to find out what is going on without things becoming contentious?

-- Picking up the Tab

A. I do love to spend other people's money, so, sure, I'll decide the "worthwhile": No. For $400, you get to keep things nicey (if your e-mail didn't queer the deal already). Plus you take away the lesson, at the bargain rate of $100 a year, that loaning money to people with money-management issues is better known as "donating." You might have gotten off easy.

That said, I do see one slim possibility to try without making things worse. You can contact her -- call, please -- about that stuff of hers you have, and you can offer to come and return it to her. And not breathe a word about money. If she has any intention of paying you, the fact that you're going out of your way to tie up loose ends on her behalf, combined with your previous e-mail reminder, gives her a fat opportunity to tell you as much. If she doesn't bring it up, write it off.

Failure to measure up

Hi Carolyn: Do you think it is ever OK for a significant other to request that you change your looks in some way? I just broke up with a guy because he said I was too heavy -- that I had a bit of a stomach and that my thighs needed work.

I am no more than five to seven pounds overweight (and if I lost that, I'd be skin and bones -- no cleavage, etc.) and was offended by his request, especially when he added that he was sorry, but he was used to looking at porn on the Internet and that those girls were all extremely thin and curvy. What do you think?

-- Not a Porn Star, USA

A. Lose the five, get implants and do "the bird dance" naked in his front yard.

Of course, he'd be glued to his computer screen and miss the whole show. (Hey, that works as a metaphor, too.)

I think a significant other can request a hygiene or grooming change, ever so diplomatically, if necessary -- and I think we've all found our ways to impose our superficial fashion wills upon others. Had he asked you to tend to your health? Sure! That's a loving concern to express.

But a body change, no way. You can ask your love to maintain herself, but you can't ask your love to be perfect. (You should cut out a picture of Brad Pitt and say, "Here. Become this.") You especially can't ask your love to conform to a specific, dubiously obtained idea of perfect without firebombing the very soul of romantic love. It crosses the line between affectionate expressions of taste -- "I love it when you wear that spiky dog collar" -- and a serious breach of good faith. And taste. And common human decency. He might as well have said, "I like you for you and all, but I'm really just in this for sex."

To which the correct response is, "Seeya." Nicely done.

Post-grope behavior

Hi Carolyn:

Very late at our party this weekend, my housemate and I got carried away in our dirty dancing with each other, to the point of deliberate, ummm, groping. Mutual. Both of us have long-term significant others and we've been friends since college with nothing like that ever coming up between us even remotely before.

Do I just chalk it up to foolish behavior and try to pick up our friendship where we were, or should we have a "talk"? Do I tell my SO?

I just feel funny (funny ha-ha and funny weird) and don't know whether to make too much or too little of it. We both travel a lot, so we're not in the house together all that often.

-- Va.

A. If you woke up the next morning, looked at your housemate and thought (wished, hoped) there might be more to all this, you need to make more of it. Quickly.

If you woke up the next afternoon, took two aspirin with a massive glass of Coke, looked at your housemate and said, "Feh," then you should make as little of it as possible. We all veer outside the lines here and there. Just be glad you stayed out of the ditch.

