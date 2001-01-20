CRACKDOWN ON AUTO THEFTS ACCELERATES WHEELS OF JUSTICE

It's a sick feeling. You've been inside a building for several hours, walk out to the place you're sure you parked your car -- but it's gone.

A car thief has left you stranded.

This happened to hundreds of people around Niagara County in recent years, as auto theft became an increasing problem.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Department, however, has been waging a war against the crime, and Sheriff Thomas A. Beilein claims at least a slight victory.

While there's no sure way to measure its success, department statistics show vehicle thefts in the county's 12 towns dropped by about 20 percent last year, to 275 from 343 in 1999, Chief Deputy Jack T. Taylor said last week.

Taylor said a lot of variables are involved in determining why the number of car thefts has decrease, but the department's various programs to curtail such thefts seem to be making a difference.

The first step involved establishing an Auto Theft Task Force in the fall of 1999, enabling deputies and investigators to work with other area police agencies, he said.

One particularly interesting statistic, Taylor said, soon became clear: The county's most severe car-theft problems occur in the towns nearest the Tuscarora Indian Reservation.

In 1999, the Towns of Niagara and Wheatfield, both close to the reservation, and Lewiston, where it is located, accounted for 213 -- about 59 percent -- of the reported vehicle thefts.

Last year, the total for the three towns dropped to 138, or 50 percent of the county total, Taylor said.

This does not include vehicles stolen from the county's three cities, he said.

"We definitely have a problem with young Native American males stealing cars and taking them to the reservation," Taylor said. "They steal them, leave them there and sometimes set them on fire. About 30 percent of county car thefts lead to the reservation."

But investigations and arrests over the past 18 months seem to have contributed to improving that situation, he said.

The sheriff, with the Amherst Police Department and three other area police agencies, recently conducted a cleanup operation on the reservation, Investigator Patrick Weidel said.

A total of 34 stolen vehicles were pulled out of the deep woods and fields of the reservation, many by tractor. Some had been burned or had rotted almost beyond recognition.

"We got a lot of cooperation from people on the reservation. They don't want this. They want the place cleaned up," Weidel said.

He said the Tuscarora chiefs, the Tuscarora Environmental Task Force and many reservation residents helped with the operation. Many residents, he said, alerted officers to the location of abandoned stolen cars and helped to find them.

But not everything found on the reservation can be blamed on those who live there, Taylor emphasized. Other people, knowing that stolen cars often are abandoned on the reservation, dispose of their vehicles there for their own reasons.

"Some people having trouble making car payments may take (their cars to the reservation) to make it look like they were stolen and left there," Taylor said.

He also said they may arrange for someone to steal the vehicle and leave it on the reservation.

Weidel added that investigators also find auto parts on the reservation that have nothing to do with any of the people there.

In some instances, Sheriff's Investigator Daniel Brown said, criminals operating so-called "chop shops" cut up a car and sell the parts. As for the leftovers that they cannot sell, he said, "They'll drop them at the reservation to make it look like (the stolen cars are) out there."

To deal with car theft countywide, Beilein has launched a number of programs.

"We are doing a number of positive things. We're not just taking reports," Taylor said. "We're investigating each missing car."

Investigators from the sheriff's Criminal Bureau are assigned to stolen-car cases on a regular basis, and specially trained investigators such as Brown and Weidel work with many area police agencies not only on car thefts but also on such related problems as chop shop operations and insurance fraud in which owners make their vehicles disappear so they can report them missing and collect on their policies.

The sheriff also has set up programs to etch a car's vehicle identification numbers on its windshield so the vehicles can be identified easily and to discourage chop shop operators from using them, Taylor said.

He also has conducted "Watch Your Car" programs, which provide a reflective decal on vehicles allowing officers anywhere in the country to pull the vehicles over between 1 and 5 a.m. to identify the driver and make sure the car has not stolen, Taylor said.

Many of the programs are financed with a state Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Grant of $125,000 over the past two years, Taylor said.

The money, he said, also has allowed the sheriff to set up special overnight patrols specifically designed to look for suspicious vehicles and to check problem areas and businesses.

"The big thing is, we've been focusing in on this problem and have got police agencies working together to prevent acts of auto theft. I believe we've been able to cut down on the number of thefts by taking preventative measures," Taylor said.

"It's become more of a priority with us -- because (cars are expensive). But it's hard to measure (the program's success) when you're trying to prevent something," Taylor said, noting that any number of factors could contribute to a reduction of vehicle thefts.

A major stride was the formation of the Auto Theft Task Force by Beilein; former Niagara Falls Police Chief Ernest C. Palmer; Capt. Ralph E. Pratt, the State Police Zone 1 commander; Lewiston Police Chief Ronald R. Winkley; and Town of Niagara Police Chief John L. Keller, he said.

The task force, initially headed by Niagara Falls Lt. David LeGault, has been responsible for about 30 arrests since late 1999 and appears to have taken a number of people responsible for car thefts off the street. Falls Traffic Capt. Andrew Viglucci now heads the task force.

LeGault said the arrests also included a number of people who were breaking into cars and stealing items from them.

Undersheriff Samuel Muscarella stressed the importance of working with the Niagara Falls Police Department because many cars stolen in that city have ended up on the reservation while many cars stolen in the towns are left in Niagara Falls.

"The sheriff has wanted to do something like this for years. He got everybody together, and things have worked out very well," Brown said.

Taylor added that the Sheriff's Department also has been working with many other police agencies, such as the Amherst Police Department.

"Auto theft is not restricted to one area" but crosses many boundaries, he said.

Beilein also has been using state funds to run special investigations into car thefts, insurance fraud and other programs. Taylor said several investigations are under way.

Since car thieves sometimes are involved in armed robberies, smash-and-grab thefts from stores and other criminal activity, taking them off the streets often helps county residents in ways that can't be measured, Weidel said.

"You take care of the small things, and you stop the more serious ones," Weidel said.