TROUBLED YOUTHS HEADED TO THREE FACILITIES

Troubled youths housed at the Erie County Home in Alden are to be moved to existing facilities in Buffalo, Lackawanna and Hamburg within 30 days.

And Erie County officials are anticipating a second Hamburg location between the Holiday Village Plaza and Holiday Inn will be open by April.

"It makes sense to keep these kids closer to their parents," Deputy County Executive Carl J. Calabrese said. "At any given time, 35 percent of these kids are from the suburbs."

The youths are known as PINS, persons in need of supervision, and the county moved them out of the Youth Detention Center on East Ferry Street to the County Home last October when the detention center was shut down by the state because of its poor condition.

The County Legislature approved contracts Thursday with three facilities: Refuge Temple Educational and Cultural Center on Jefferson Avenue; Care Management Coalition of Western New York at Baker Victory Services on Ridge Road in Lackawanna; and Hopevale on Howard Road in Hamburg.

The county agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth to operate a fourth facility at Camp Road and Sunset Drive in Hamburg. Calabrese said the first three organizations are certified by the state and when Berkshire is certified, the county would sign a contract with it.

L. Nathan Hare, western region director of services for Berkshire, said the organization wants to occupy two one-story brick buildings. Southern Erie Clinical Services is moving out of one and the other is a former office of the Erie County Health Department. Each building would be renovated to house eight to 12 youngsters, 10 to 15 years old. Girls would be in one building and boys in the other, he said.

Calabrese said Hopevale would take eight to 12 PINS, all girls, Refuge Temple would care for eight, and Baker Victory would have eight. Not every youth designated as a PINS is housed by the county. Calabrese said the census is running about 30 per day.

"Kids tend to be in this kind of program 10 to 12 days," Hare said.

Berkshire presented its plans to the Hamburg Village Board this week and tried to allay fears that the youth would present problems. He said the ratio of staff to children is almost one staff member for every two children.

"These kids are not kids who have committed crimes," Calabrese said.

They are to be held in "nonsecure" facilities, separate from youth who are accused of crimes who are being held in secure detention.

"One of the concerns in this nonsecure situation was the amount of time the kids had to walk away from this facility," Hamburg Mayor John S. Thomas said.

Hare said Berkshire intends to make the facilities so inviting that youths won't have an incentive to walk away. A vigilant staff also helps, although some youths still will try to leave, he said.

He said Berkshire opened a similar facility in Columbia County in 1996. The first year, 13 children walked away and were returned within a few minutes to a few hours. There were five walk-aways the next year and none since, he said.

"It's not likely the child can ever get out of your sight," Hare said. "The nature of the nonsecure population is different than the secure population."

The number of PINS increases in the spring through midsummer, Calabrese said, while adding that the three organizations can handle the current PINS population.

"They've got experience in dealing with kids. These kids' problems are what they're dealing with now," he said.

The county will remain in charge of the children and will oversee their education, recreation, food, medical and security issues, and will make on-site inspections, Calabrese said.

"We're not getting out of the business. We're changing the role," he said.