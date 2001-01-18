CHIPPEWA STREET LOOKS TO DAYLIGHT NEEDS

The phenomenal transformation of West Chippewa Street from a red-light district to a thriving arts and entertainment strip may come to a dead end unless more people move into the neighborhood and shop there.

How to bring more "foot traffic" to Chippewa during daylight hours, after the revelers have left behind their litter, was the key question Thursday evening as 150 people took part in a forum in the auditorium of Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

"From a retail perspective, Chippewa Street needs the foot traffic and demographics showing a more dense population with expendable income," said Mary Kamien, a retail leasing consultant. "The group being drawn there now is typically young adults -- usually there from Thursday to Saturday during late-evening hours -- and that's hard to sell to national and regional retailers."

Mark Goldman, whose Calumet Cafe complex started Chippewa's comeback and remains its anchor, said Buffalonians need to redefine downtown in their minds and to realize that Chippewa is the future of downtown.

"If we could draw national retail stores," he said, "then you'd get the population and density -- and then (area) retailers would come to the Chippewa area. . . . I see the retail development taking place on those off-streets, not Chippewa. They'd feed off the traffic of Chippewa, but only if people were there during the daytime."

John Klink, who invested in Concrete Cafe and later in 67 West, both Chippewa bars, said a major stumbling block to progress on the street is the competitiveness of its bar owners.

"It's a cash business," he said. "Too many bar owners are just riding the wave and not taking care of their establishment. Some of them stay there just a couple years, because the pie is only so big. Mark (Goldman) and others are trying to expand the pie. After tonight, I'm going to try to get the owners to work together."

Joseph Ryan, commissioner of the city Office of Strategic Planning, said he is "frustrated every day" because the city lacks power to get recalcitrant property owners to take care of their buildings.

But Ryan agreed with Goldman's prediction that Chippewa someday will become not just a connector street but a commercial corridor binding downtown Buffalo together.

Michael Schmand, executive director of nearby Buffalo Place, said there is a demand for downtown housing if somebody would only fill it. He said he would like to work with Chippewa merchants on this and other problems.

The forum was sponsored by the New Group at the Gallery.