EDUCATION IS KEY TO WELFARE REFORM

A new study by the Children's Defense Fund finds that a lack of education remains a major barrier to moving individuals from welfare to work.

The study of 5,000 former welfare families showed that 58 percent of those who were working had family earnings below the poverty line. More than half of the employed parents were unable to pay rent, buy food, afford medical care, or had their telephone or electric service disconnected. Despite their low earnings, half did not receive food stamps for which they were eligible.

The study found that stable employment was extremely unlikely for former welfare participants without a high school diploma. In addition, the only group likely to escape poverty by their earnings alone were workers with at least a two-year post-secondary or vocational degree.

The Hunger Action Network has launched a "Support for Working Families" campaign to address these problems at the state level, highlighting the need for a state minimum wage that is a livable wage, increased access to education and training and increased funding for quality, affordable child care.

We need to change existing welfare policies to allow participation in educational programs to be counted as part of the required work activities. It is especially shortsighted for many local welfare districts to impede individuals from participating in GED programs to get a high school equivalency certificate.

We need to take steps to improve educational and training opportunities for all New Yorkers, including middle-class families who increasingly find a quality college education beyond their means. We also need to resolve the funding inequities that often result in poor quality education in inner-city and rural communities.

The state should opt into the new federal program to provide transitional food stamps for three months to welfare families who find work. Caseworkers should be better trained to inform parents about the availability of subsidized child care, health care and food stamps. Funding for subsidy programs, including housing, needs to be increased.

It is deplorable that many of the 1.5 million people who use emergency food programs in our state every month have a job but have to beg for food to feed their families.

It is time for our elected officials to demonstrate that they value work by making work pay enough to support a family, while providing an adequate safety net for children and others unable to work.

DEBRA GREENWOOD

Executive Director

Hunger Action Network of New York State