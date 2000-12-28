The ideal patron for this year's theater in Buffalo might have been an armchair tourist with a hardy constitution and an elastic imagination. The many extraordinary plays presented during 2000 conveyed an astounding array of places - some odd, some ordinary and some a concoction made from bits of history stirred into a lot of invention.

We were carried from the American-occupied Japan of the post-World War II period to an African jungle where racism and madness dangerously intermingled. Remote Irish villages, backyards in suburbia, drawing rooms of 19th century England, the theaters in the decades after the Civil War, weird tropical gardens of the south as only Tennessee Williams can create them - all of these served as vivid backdrops. And then there was that famous no-place, the barren, bone-hard landscape of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot."

The best of the plays of 2000 made these places ring with psychological truth or with music or laughter. Below is my selection of the top 10, in no particular order, assembled with help from contributing reviewers.

"Suddenly Last Summer" by Tennessee Williams, presented by Studio Arena Theatre. The fourth in the five-year Williams' retrospective was a soul-searing theatrical experience thanks chiefly to the amazing Angela Pierce, whose long monologue spilled over with devastating emotion.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre. Patricia Donovan wrote that this was "the best "Earnest' I've ever seen onstage anywhere . . . The production shines from top to bottom."

"Suburb" by David Javerbaum and Robert S. Cohen, presented by the Alleyway Theatre. It was a major coup to get this play before its Off-Broadway opening in 2001, said reviewer Tony Lewis. "The music is richly expressive, at turns plaintive and sweetly lyrical, then raucous and vibrant, and the lyrics inventive and visual."

"The Emperor Jones" by Eugene O'Neill, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre and Paul Robeson Theatre. This was a remarkably ambitious collaboration. The rarely performed play is wrought with difficulties, but here the conflicting realist and expressionist elements were seamlessly meshed.

"Yalla Bitch!" by Lorna C. Hill, presented by Ujima Theatre. "Its sorrow and dark truths are leavened by warmth, humor, a parade of sharply-drawn characters and exceptionally expressive and well-modulated performances," wrote Donovan.

"Beautiful Thing" by Jonathan Harvey, presented by Buffalo United Artists. One of a number of superb BUA productions. The commanding Eileen Dugan took the play to high comic levels without disrupting its sometimes fragile emotions.

"Booth, Brother Booth" by John Ammerman, presented by the Kavinoky Theatre. A fabulous one-man performance in tight competition with David Lamb in William Luce's "Barrymore." Lewis praised "Booth" for its "many moments of extraordinary beauty and tragic intensity."

"Far East" by A. R. Gurney, presented by Studio Arena Theatre. A stirring drama of eroded values set against the formal elegance3 of a Japanese inspired set by G.W. Mercier. "The Dresser" by Ronald Harwood, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park and Buffalo Ensemble Theatre. John Buscaglia and Saul Elkin conjured up the most dazzling or subtle effects and then made them seem almost off-handed products of their craft.

"Waiting for Godot" by Samuel Beckett, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre. "Godot" was perfectly structured and ever-steady with Tom Loughlin and Vincent O'Neill as the two tramps skillfully balancing vaudevillian silliness, pseudo-rational speech and poetic posturing.