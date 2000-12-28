SPORTS TODAY

Syracuse presses the issue

A small lineup did big things for No. 15 Syracuse.

Tied early in the second half against Columbia, which plays a deliberate style, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim decided to keep his big men on the bench and the Orangemen escaped with a 61-47 victory Thursday night.

"When it was 31-31 we went with a smaller team and pressure," Boeheim said. "I thought that was the difference. We were able to get them to take some quicker shots. When you play halfcourt with them, they're going to take 35 seconds and you've got to really play well. And we weren't playing well."

Preston Shumpert led Syracuse with 20 points, including seven straight in a second-half spurt that broke open the game.

"We had to try something new," said Syracuse forward Damone Brown (Seneca), who had 12 points and seven rebounds. "Coach called time out and we went more with a pressing game to try to speed them up and get them out of their rhythm. And that paid off a little bit."

Syracuse (10-1) forced 12 turnovers in the second half, and that thwarted the Lions (3-7).

Joe Case led the Lions with 16 points and Craig Austin (St. Francis) had 12.

Stokes helps Bearcats overcome UNC-Wilmington

Leonard Stokes (Turner/Carroll) scored 16 points and helped No. 19 Cincinnati recover in the second half to defeat tenacious North Carolina-Wilmington, 65-55.

Stokes and Jamaal Davis, who also scored 16, enabled the Bearcats (9-2) to come back after the Seahawks (4-5) used some stifling defense and opportunistic offense to take a 28-24 halftime lead. Davis sparked Cincinnati with layups and follow-up baskets in the second half after the Bearcats had failed to effectively get the ball inside in the first half.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

Loren Woods had 25 points, including six in a closing 10-0 run, to send No. 12 Arizona (7-3) to its 31st consecutive victory in the Bank One Fiesta Bowl Classic, 72-60 over Butler (6-4).

Teddy Dupay scored a career-high 28 points, hitting seven three-pointers, to lift No. 5 Florida (9-1) to a 103-85 victory over Tulane (5-5) in the Sugar Bowl Classic.

No. 6 Tennessee had to rally in the second half to defeat George Washington, 92-81, in a foul-marred game in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu. George Washington (5-5) was whistled for 37 fouls and the Volunteers (11-1) capitalized by making 45 of 60 free throws.

No. 10 Connecticut (11-1) needed a 12-0 run during the final four minutes to pull away from Stony Brook (5-6) in a 67-58 win. Tony Robertson had 14 points for the Huskies.

Travis Watson had 14 points and 11 rebounds as No. 8 Virginia (9-0) continued its best start in eight years with a 99-49 drubbing of Bucknell (5-5).

Josh Sankes (St. Joe's) scored 18 points and nabbed 12 rebounds as Holy Cross (8-3) took a 64-54 win over New Hampshire (2-7).

Blizzard loses momentum in 24-7 loss to Wings

One day after building some much-needed momentum, the Buffalo Blizzard lost it at Wichita, falling, 24-7, to the Wings (8-7) in National Professional Soccer League action at Kansas Coliseum.

The Blizzard scored a season-high point total Wednesday in a 20-12 home win over Harrisburg. Buffalo dropped to 6-9 on the season; the Blizzard remains in fourth place in the American Conference.

The Blizzard is off until Jan. 6, when it hosts the Milwaukee Wave at 2 p.m. at HSBC Arena.

Furyk joins no-shows for match-play event

American Jim Furyk withdrew today from the Match Play Championship that begins next week in Melbourne, Australia, adding to a growing list of no-shows for the $5 million event. Furyk becomes the 40th eligible player to pull out or decline to enter.

Niagara victory isn't in the Cards

Senior forward Amy Getman scored a game-high 22 points but couldn't keep the Niagara women's basketball team from falling to Louisville, 92-62, in the opening game of the Louisville Holiday Classic at Freedom Hall.

Marju Sober scored 17 points and Shamika Ingram contributed 15 points for Louisville, which romped to a 47-27 halftime lead. The Cardinals (3-6) have won three of four games, including a win over Canisius last week.

The Purple Eagles (2-7) will face Maryland-Eastern Shore in today's 5 p.m. consolation game. The Lady Hawks (2-6) lost to Austin Peay, 73-62, in the other first-round game.

UNC's Florance named top soccer player

Meredith Florance, who helped lead North Carolina to the NCAA soccer championship and a 21-3 record, was voted the top woman college athlete in her sport for 2000-2001 in balloting by NCAA-member schools.

A senior from Dallas, Florance scored five goals and had two assists in the NCAA Tournament and was the offensive Most Valuable Player.

She was second in the nation with 26 goals and eight assists for 60 points.