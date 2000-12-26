BETWEEN THE LINES

Imagine Michael Jordan with the brain of Einstein or better yet, the father of relativity with a killer jumpshot. That seeming contradiction is at the heart of Gus Van Sant's follow-up to "Good Will Hunting," "Finding Forrester."

"Finding Forrester" is the fictional story of Jamal Wallace (Rob Brown), a promising basketball player and C student at Bronx's Coolidge High School who secretly dreams of being a writer. He plays b-ball with the stealth of a young Jordan, surreptitiously reads volumes of Chekhov, Joyce and the Marquis de Sade while maintaining a Proustian writing journal.

The catch is that Jamal is unwilling to let his brainy abilities overshadow the athletic skills that gain him social acceptance. He conceals his Mensa-like IQ to fit in with his classmates, basketball buddies and even his family. His two talents -- basketball and writing -- seem irreconcilable.

Enter William Forrester (Sean Connery), apparently modeled somewhat on J.D. Salinger, an author and recluse who wrote one book 50 years ago and then dropped off the face of the earth. When the withdrawn, hard-drinking writer starts mentoring Jamal, sparks fly as teacher and pupil embark upon a rocky journey of bruised egos.

His book-strewn Bronx apartment becomes a haven of great literature for Jamal. It is in that world of written words and manual typewriters that he learns to combine the craft and art of writing. As the hermetic Forrester points out, writing is re-writing -- "To know about the rules of writing is not to know about writing . . . the secret of writing is to write." It is Jamal and Forrester's "Child Is Father to the Man" relationship, however, that lies at the heart of this engaging film.

Writing may be its subject, but emotional growth for its two characters is its ultimate goal. When Jamal is recruited by a tony prep school to bolster its hopes for a basketball championship, the film takes off. Nobody in the school believes that he is capable or interested in an education. Meanwhile, we discover Forrester is equally annoyed with readers who assume they know what his novel is really about. The parallelism works.

Jamal's intelligence and athleticism draw the attention of F. Murray Abraham as the "by-the-book" writing instructor who believes Jamal's writing assignments have been plagiarized. The predictable writing contest resolution does nothing to deter the film's dramatic interest.

Anna Paquin is good in her supporting role as Jamal's classmate. Thankfully, the film isn't slowed down by an unneeded relationship between the two.

Screenwriter Mike Rich, morning newsman and resident film critic at radio station KINK-FM, Portland, Ore., has used his characters' passion for the written word to create an odyssey of self-discovery. His first effort, "Finding Forrester" celebrates the art, the craft and the humanity of writing.

REVIEW

Finding Forrester

Rating: *** 1/2

Sean Connery, Rob Brown, F. Murray Abraham, Anna Paquin, Busta Rhymes in a story about a gifted African-American teen and a reclusive writer. Directed by Gus Van Sant.

Rated PG-13 for brief language and some talk about sex. Opened Friday in area theaters.