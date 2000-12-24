THE ALMANAC - DECEMBER 25, 2000
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 27
Minimum temperature .... 12
Character of day .... light snow
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 7:45
Sunset today .... 4:46
Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:45
Length of day .... 9 hrs. 1 min.
Moonrise today .... 7:35 a.m.
Moonset today .... 4:54 p.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 18
Humidity .... 74 %
Wind velocity .... w 13
Wind-Chill factor ....-4
High this date/1982....64
Low this date/1980 ....-10
Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Sunday, December 24
Temperatures
High .... 24
Low .... 18
Lake temperature .... 37
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 18 9 am 21 5 pm 20
2 am 18 10 am 23 6 pm 19
3 am 19 11 am 23 7 pm 17
4 am 19 noon 23 8 pm 18
5 am 19 1 pm 23 9 pm 17
6 am 19 2 pm 22 10 pm 16
7 am 20 3 pm 21 11 pm 16
8 am 20 4 pm 21 Midnt 14
Precipitation
Yesterday .... .17
Snowfall Sunday .... 3.0
Since Oct. 1 .... 84.9
Normal to date .... 39.3
Share this article