REQUIRE PARENTAL CONSENT FOR ABORTION

The Erie County Legislature recently adopted a law that makes it illegal for local piercing parlors and tattoo shops to perform body piercings on those under age 18 unless the minor brings a parent along to sign off on the procedure after showing valid identification.

I believe this is a very good idea because children should never have any kind of procedure performed on their body without parental knowledge.

For many years now, there have been attempts by pro-life advocates to have our New York State Legislature pass a parental notification or consent bill with regard to abortion.

In 1976, a parental consent bill passed both houses of the State Legislature, only to be met with a gubernatorial veto.

According to the state Department of Health, more than 10,000 girls between ages 10 and 17 have abortions each year in New York.

Currently, the state makes no provision for parental knowledge or consent. Parents are being denied their right to know. Now with RU-486 available and no law to prohibit minors from obtaining this pill, a disaster may be waiting to happen.

Because 83 percent of abortions in New York State occur in outpatient clinics, a young girl is unlikely to have the benefit of talking with a trusted family physician and may not have knowledge of essential family medical history.

Teenagers should not be turning to strangers when making decisions with great consequences. There are serious risks in having an abortion and an adolescent with an unintended pregnancy deserves guidance and support from those who have her best interests at heart -- her parents.

Even the U.S. Supreme Court has said that parents have the right to be involved in their minor daughter's abortion decision.

JUDITH A. GORMAN

Director of Pro-Life Activities

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo