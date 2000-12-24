BANNING THE 'DIRTY DOZEN'

The breakthrough global agreement reached in South Africa on efforts to contain a "dirty dozen" toxic pollutants is a step toward a cleaner Great Lakes as well as a major gain in the war against pollution.

The treaty language hammered out during U.N. Environment Program talks this month in Johannesburg bans or restricts some major pollutants but also sets a new model for future efforts. Despite difficult negotiations over three years, the treaty also emerged with broad support.

Chief U.S. negotiator Brooks Yeager predicted ratification by the coming Congress. Industry can live with the results, environmental groups like the pact and Americans "from the Great Lakes to Alaska" need it, he added.

The downside could be added costs. Alternative chemicals and industrial processes -- including some that may affect demand for chlorine made in Niagara Falls' chemical plants -- may add to the price of some manufactured goods, and developed nations will channel $150 million a year to developing nations to help them fund cleaner but costlier technologies.

There is an overriding payoff in human health benefits. The U.N. program's "dirty dozen" persistent organic pollutants -- a class of chemicals that includes PCBs, dioxins, DDT and other pesticides -- have been linked to cancers, endometriosis, learning disabilities and hormone system disruption.

The Environmental Protection Agency, for example, estimates the risk of cancer through exposure to dioxin over a 70-year life span could be as high as one in 1,000.

The new treaty targets organic chemicals that are toxic, especially long-lasting and "bioaccumulative," concentrating in fish and animal tissue in ever-greater concentrations as they move up the food chain. Most of the chemicals are man-made, and most human exposure is through food.

But many also have the ability to travel long distances through the air, far from their points of origin. All have been detected in the Arctic ecosystem; studies also have shown that up to 90 percent of the DDT pollution in Lake Superior comes from airborne deposition.

DDT, like many of the targeted chemicals including PCBs, has been banned in the United States for years but is still used elsewhere. Dioxins and furans are produced by waste incineration and such chlorine-using processes as paper-bleaching and the making of PVC pipes. The chemical industry favors emissions controls and other pollution prevention methods over bans, and industrialized nations such as the United States also had backed such measures.

But good compromises on debated issues were reached in Johannesburg, and the treaty will take effect in three or four years when enough individual states ratify it. It's a good step, for this and future generations worldwide.