JUST ANOTHER WORKING-CLASS GUY

Don't plan on another Clinton listening tour around these parts, unless you have a good-paying gig to offer the soon-to-be-former president.

Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon was among New York Democrats invited to a recent Christmas party at the White House, and he got a chance to float the latest Clinton rumor in person.

"There's a lot of people in Buffalo who want you to run for governor," Pigeon said he told President Clinton.

Clinton laughed.

"I love Buffalo, and tell my friends there I love Buffalo," the president responded, according to Pigeon. "But I'm going to have to spend all my time supporting a woman living on a public salary. So I'm not running for anything."

Since then, we've learned that Sen.-elect Hillary Rodham Clinton will receive $8 million from publisher Simon & Schuster for a memoir dealing with her eight tumultuous years in the White House.

So it seems the president needn't worry about putting food on her table.

Only about what she plans to write.

SO THAT'S WHERE THEY GOT THE IDEA

With all the political talking heads still gushing about Florida, it's hard to tell fact from fiction. Take this quote, recently uncovered by Dick Loyst of West Seneca:

"How many of those guys in office owe everything to me? I made them, yeah. I made them. Just like a tailor makes a suit of clothes. . . . Get my boys to bring the voters out and then count the votes over and over again until they added up right, and he was elected."

The source?

No, not George W. Bush, Al Gore or Katherine Harris.

How about Edward G. Robinson talking to Humphrey Bogart in the 1948 mystery film "Key Largo," set in Florida. One more example of life imitating art.

NOTHING GOT LOST IN THE TRANSLATION

One thing Mayor Anthony M. Masiello can't protect against is bad publicity. Buffalo's first snowstorm, the 24-incher, got mentioned as far away as South America.

Sherry Rook, a Niagara Falls woman whose daughter is an exchange student in Brazil, said her daughter sent her a clipping of a photo from the Correio Braziliense, a newspaper in the capital of Brasilia.

Rook said the picture shows "two Metro buses pointing at each other and a car that looks like it almost slid into a tree."

What's priceless is the caption, which, translated from Portuguese, means the following:

"A big amount of snow provoked chaos in Buffalo, a city in the state of New York. The city is in the northern part of the United States. This region is close to Canada. The cars have trouble and are stopped."

Chaos. Trouble. Cars stopped. That about sums it up.

THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME

For those in politics, attending a bill-signing ceremony at the White House rates as a big deal any day of the week.

Then come the once-in-a-lifetime moments.

As the U.S. Supreme Court was hearing testimony in the historic Bush vs. Gore case, President Clinton signed a bill authorizing projects in the Florida Everglades.

Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was in the Oval Office standing with the president and members of Congress.

Clarence native Jim Philipps was right there, too.

As press secretary for a Utica-area congressman, Philipps tagged along with his boss and waited with other staff members outside the Oval Office. He hadn't expected to be let in, but then the door opened and they were all invited in.

"Somehow Jim Philipps from Buffalo is in the Oval Office with the president and Jeb Bush with all this historical stuff going on," Philipps said.

Philipps, a 1985 Clarence High School graduate and 1990 communications major from Buffalo State College, chatted with Bush in the West Wing and also got his picture taken with the president in the Oval Office.

"I couldn't believe I was there," Philipps said. "I'll never, ever forget it."

PROOF THAT STREET-SMARTS PAY OFF

Retiring Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan has always taken the long view of the scholar, columnist Martin F. Nolan wrote in the Boston Globe last week.

Part of what makes Moynihan so smart is his deep roots in the working class, and that includes a certain South Buffalo native the nation now watches on Sunday mornings.

One night earlier this month, Moynihan presided at a reunion of former staff members in the Capitol. Tim Russert, now of NBC and an alumnus of Canisius High School, recalled with some emotion how he felt surrounded by alumni of grander universities, Nolan reported in his column.

I hired you, Nolan quotes Russert's former boss saying, for what you learned on the streets of Buffalo. What the others know, you can pick up in a day.

Off Main Street is written by Patrick Lakamp, with contributions from Phil Fairbanks and Thomas J. Prohaska.