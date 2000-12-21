POWER PLANTS TO CUT ACID-RAIN POLLUTANTS

The long arm of the state attorney general's office has reached into the Midwest, as well as the Middle Atlantic states, to curb acid-rain pollution from power plants.

The Cinergy Corp., which operates 10 coal-fired plants in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, has agreed to spend $1.4 billion over the next 12 years to convert three of its plants to natural gas and to install smokestack scrubbers and other technology on the others.

The settlement, to be announced today by Attorney General Eliot L. Spitzer, follows a $1.2 billion settlement announced Nov. 16 with the Virginia Electric Power Co., which runs eight coal-fired power plants in Virginia and West Virginia.

Spitzer said his actions against the utilities were "the first time a state directly sued out-of-state power plants for violating the Clean Air Act. The impact on Western New York in particular is enormous just because of the geography."

Westerly winds carry pollutants from the Midwest to all of upstate New York, dropping acid rain and snow from here to the forests and lakes of the Adirondacks. New York City, on the other hand, is more affected by airborne pollutants from the Virginias.

Cinergy burns 25 million tons of coal a year, making it the fifth-largest coal consumer in the nation.

Environmentalists and health advocates quickly hailed the latest settlement.

"This monumental agreement will turn heads in Washington," predicted Timothy Burke, the Adirondack Council's executive director. "Congress should follow their example and act this coming session to stop acid rain."

The American Lung Association of New York called it "another big win for public health."

"Power-plant air pollutants cut short the lives of 30,000 Americans and cause 20,000 hospital admissions and 603,000 asthma attacks each year," said Peter Iwanowicz, director of environmental health. "This settlement will lower these numbers."

Spitzer filed the two actions in the federal courts. Several weeks after the filing of the first one, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed suit. New Jersey and Connecticut and a coalition of Midwestern environmental groups later climbed on board.

Under the agreement, Cinergy will cut its annual emissions of sulfur dioxide by 409,000 tons and of nitrogen oxides by 101,000 tons, a two-thirds reduction.

Cinergy has also agreed to pay $8.5 million in penalties to the federal government and to fund $21.5 million in environmental projects, some of it to be spent in this state.

"We are thrilled," Spitzer told The Buffalo News. "This is a continuation of a major initiative out of this office 15 months ago.

"It speaks to our ability as a state to get out there and litigate against the polluters outside of New York," he said. "People thought our lawsuit was a risky, uncertain thing, and now we've gotten two settlements that will generate about $2.6 billon in environmental investments by two of the largest utilities in the country."

Asked what made Cinergy seek a settlement rather than delay the expensive process of reducing its air pollution, Spitzer said, "I think they realized that we were right, and the damages that they were going to be assessed were very substantial."

He added that Cinergy "is demonstrating leadership, and it is acting as a responsible citizen . . . setting an example that others in the utility industry would do well to emulate."

The lawsuits were filed following the discovery that the utilities had made plant improvements to expand power production without a commensurate reduction in air pollution.