HIT ME ONE MORE TIME

Oops, they did it again. And again and again.

Britney Spears fans searched for her more than any other person, place or thing typed into the Lycos online search engine this year.

In Lycos' Top 50 searches of 2000, Spears narrowly beat the popular Japanese cartoon Dragonball Z. The teen singer, whose hits include "Oops! . . . I Did It Again," came in second last year.

Searches for the music-sharing Web site Napster was the eighth most-popular topic.

The Summer Olympics was the 10th most sought-after subject, ahead of Election 2000, which was 12th.