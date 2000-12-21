DIGITAL BROADBAND ENDS INTERNET SERVICE

Telecommunications companies have hit a sharp downturn nationwide, and now the trend has begun to hurt some businesses in Western New York.

Digital Broadband Communications shut off its high-speed Internet service this week, pulling the plug on customers in Buffalo and elsewhere around the country.

The Waltham, Mass.-based company announced Dec. 14 that it had run out of funding, forcing the privately held company to cut back operations.

It is one of several telecom firms that have had trouble recently. Phone and Internet provider ICG Communications, which has an office in Buffalo, filed for bankruptcy reorganization in November but continues to operate.

Digital Broadband's shut-down is more than an inconvenience for Republic Drug, a packager of store-brand pharmaceuticals in Buffalo. The 50-worker company built its computer systems around a high-speed Internet connection from the company.

"We have a remote sales force that uses (the Internet) to connect with our local network, to get e-mail and update documents," said Ryan Maizel, information systems manager.

The connection was cut Tuesday morning, he said. With the Internet connection gone, remote access to the corporate network is shut off. In addition, e-mail sent to employees at "republicdrug.com" cannot get through.

Republic Drug's connection cost less than $200 a month from Digital Broadband, Maizel said. Now, replacing the connection will take at least a week and cost double the previous service, he said. The DSL connection provided speeds of 384,000 bits per second, about seven times faster than a dial-up connection.

Digital Broadband's shutdown illustrates the pain that can result from business' growing dependence on the Internet at a time when service providers are in an apparent shakeout.

It's unclear how many customers Digital Broadband had in the area. Company representatives could not be reached for comment. But competing telecommunications providers said they have heard from several ex-customers of Digital Broadband who are looking to replace their dropped connections.

"I think there's a reality level coming to companies out there," said Hal Kingsley, director of RoncoNet, a Tonawanda telecommunications company. "There's been a battle over price, companies always want to go cheaper -- you can't keep doing that."

The withdrawal of some low-priced services should stabilize the market, as demand for Internet connections continues to grow, he said. RoncoNet installs high-capacity voice and data lines for businesses, working with Verizon and other telecommunications companies.

"Everybody needs more bandwidth -- businesses, your house, even your refrigerator," Kingsley said, referring to new home appliances that can be monitored and controlled over the Internet.