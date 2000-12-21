BREAST CYSTS WARRANT ATTENTION

Q. I visited my gynecologist and he told me that my breast was cystic. What does that mean, and should I be concerned?

A. Benign cysts of the breasts, called fibrocystic disease, are the most common breast lesions, especially in premenopausal women. These cystic lesions are so common that the condition should not even be called a "disease."

Fibrocystic disease is characterized by one or more lumps or cysts in the breast, often only on one side. Fluctuation in size and even rapid appearance and disappearance of a lump is common. Often no symptoms are present, other than being able to feel the lump.

Sometimes, the area of the lump is tender, even painful. The tenderness often occurs or increases during the premenstrual phase. There may also be nipple discharge.

Formation of the cysts and accompanying symptoms usually subside at menopause if the woman doesn't have estrogen replacement therapy. This suggests that the cause of fibrocystic disease is related to estrogen, the female hormone.

The fact that this disorder is benign does not mean you should be unconcerned. Sometimes the benign fibrocystic lump cannot be distinguished from breast cancer by standard examination, so the lumps should probably be biopsied by fine-needle aspiration and examined to be sure it is a cyst.

Also, there is some indication that the risk of breast cancer in women with fibrocystic disease is higher than that for women in general. This means you should routinely do self-exams just after menstruation and report any new lumps to your doctor. Routine physical exams and mammograms may be called for.

There is no cure or treatment, other than to surgically remove or reduce the size of the more painful cysts.

There is some anecdotal evidence that avoiding caffeine (coffee, tea, chocolate, etc.) can result in some improvement of fibrocystic disease. Many women also find vitamin E to be helpful. These results have not yet been confirmed by scientific research.

You may also want to avoid trauma to the affected breast by wearing a bra night and day that gives good support and protection.

Update on depression: Medical researchers have come to realize how many people have symptoms of clinical depression. Along with the increase in the rate of diagnosis has come an increase in the number of people who are prescribed medications to fight their depression.

The increased use of antidepressants has been fueled by the introduction of a much better class of drugs for depression called SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors). This class includes drugs such as Zoloft and Paxil, which have almost become household words.

But there should be concern about so many people taking medications because of the risk of side effects (fortunately, fairly small) and because it may be bypassing other approaches.

A recent medical study found that exercising vigorously three times a week for 30 minutes was as effective as taking one of these drugs. And exercise alone was as effective as exercise combined with medication. A follow-up study showed that the recurrence rate for people who continued to exercise was only 8 percent as compared to 38 percent for people who continued to take the medication only.

These studies make it clear that for some people exercise is one of the best ways to stop depression and prevent it from returning. And this approach not only eliminates the possible side effects of medications, but it also provides all of the added benefits of exercise to physical well-being.

There are many people for whom exercise isn't a practical total approach to the treatment of depression, but it should be considered as an important part of all efforts to combat this crippling disease.