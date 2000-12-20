RECOUNT RESULTS IN PASSAGE OF TRUCK BOND

A recanvass by Lackawanna School Board employees of 26 voting districts in the school bond referendum detected errors in the counts in seven districts and changed the result in a key proposition.

Instead of failing by nine votes, a proposal to spend $100,000 to buy two trucks and a riding lawn mower passed 481-461, School Board clerk Daniel Radwanski said Wednesday.

Asked how such mistakes could happen, Radwanski blamed the difficulty of finding qualified inspectors and the need to staff too many districts.

Radwanski said some people who work at the polls do not follow the written instructions. He added that he would prefer to have people who have taken a course from the county Board of Elections, but that often they are not available to work in school board elections.

A glaring error in the Cotton Center, where eight votes were reported, resulted in the unsealing and rechecking Wednesday of all machines. Inspectors in the Cotton Center failed to list yes and no votes on the three propositions.

Errors also surfaced at six other locations, Radwanski said, including booths in Friendship House, Mable Truitt Community Center, American Legion Post 63, Baker Victory Hall and two other places that he could not immediately name when interviewed Wednesday evening.

Radwanski said inspectors in Friendship House and in one or two districts in the VFW post failed to give an accurate count for the vote on the truck proposition. He said workers in the Baker Victory polling place and some other locations did not count their absentee ballots.

As a result of the recount, Radwanski's final tally for the other two items are as follows:

Leasing of three copy machines, 513-432.

Purchase of $100,000 worth of student furniture, 552-408.

Radwanski said the need for new trucks was underscored by a Tuesday night mishap resulting in a broken axle for one plow.

Superintendent Monica Kole hailed the passage of the referendum, held though the district is operating on a contingency budget higher than the budget rejected by voters in May.

"We are thrilled people are paying attention," she said.