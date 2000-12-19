ROCHESTER IS SITE OF SUPER WAL-MART

Wal-Mart Stores, the discount emporium that usually sets up shop in the suburbs or on the edge of town, is building a 200,000-square-foot supercenter inside Rochester's city limits.

The complex will be the third-biggest in New York State, comprising a discount department store, a supermarket and a car care center. It will open in spring 2002 in the city's northeast corner and employ about 450 people.

"I can probably count on one hand the number of times we've gone into the city limits" anywhere in the nation, Wal-Mart Community Affairs Director Keith Morris said in Tuesday's Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.