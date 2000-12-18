POSITIVE IMAGE SUGGESTED FOR COUNCIL

The leader of the Lackawanna Common Council is putting himself on record that politicians should conduct themselves in a way that does not give the city a black eye.

The Council office is open and the agenda is available to the public as each meeting starts, President Norman Polanski told Monday's meeting. He also said in-fighting should stay out of sight.

"Nobody ever said we have to have a caucus here," Polanski said. "If certain councilmen disagree, we don't have to have a fight here. Lackawanna always gets criticized. So a little class by the Council always goes a long way. Yet, we always get criticized."

After the meeting, Polanski said that he believes that Council members should raise questions with department heads and become informed on issues before the formal sessions. He noted that it does not take a caucus to do the latter.

"A caucus is for councilmen who don't do their homework," he said.

Polanski said he feels councilmen should handle themselves in a dignified way.

"I just want my community (to be seen) in a good light and feel I have a responsibility to try to keep this Council (in a place) where people don't have to say, 'There go those politicians again.' "

Polanski's comments were triggered by questions at the Dec. 4 meeting when citizens questioned whether public business is transacted in private by the Council. At that time, community activist Joseph DiCenso said the long-observed public caucus is now often skipped or abbreviated, leaving an impression that public business is discussed in advance in closed sessions.

Earlier Monday, many attended the funeral of former Mayor Kathleen Staniszewski. At the Council session, members and city officials -- including more former political opponents than supporters -- stood in silence to honor her memory. Polanski, who referred to her as "a good friend," and Council Member Ronald Spadone, 4th Ward, remained her political friends.

Council members voted, 3-2, against sending the State Legislature a message requesting retroactive retirement benefits for William Eagan, Economic Development Zone director during the Staniszewski administration.

Gerald DePasquale, 4th Ward, who first suggested the question was dead from too-long tabling, voted in the negative with Councilmen Ricardo Estrada, 1st Ward, and Daniel Kozub, 2nd Ward.

"I'm going to be the Grinch," said DePasquale.

Eagan, now part-time assessor for the towns of Boston and Sardinia, said after the meeting that he will pursue his legal options. He said as a lifelong resident of Lackawanna and, as a politician, recognizes politics at work.

"People carry grudges a long time," he said. " This isn't really about my retirement."

Ralph Miranda, Planning Board chairman, appeared as a citizen to complain that cars parked around-the-clock on McKinley Parkway prevent adequate plowing.

"Is there any relief we can get before winter is over?" he asked.

Mayor John J. Kuryak, attending in his dual roles as city engineer and mayor, suggested looking at plowing problems in the four wards early in January.

The Council agreed to hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Jan 28 to deal with the city's insurance, funding of an additional police dispatcher's post, meeting dates for 2001 and items tabled at past meetings.

After the meeting, Kuryak said he has not yet chosen new commissioners for two of the seven posts on the Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority.

It's hard to find a qualified person to donate the time, he said, and the authority seems to function all right with its present five commissioners. A battle between Staniszewski's supporters and Kuryak for control of the authority began shortly after the 1999 election, before her fatal cancer was discovered, and was settled in November.

Kuryak also disclosed that his invitations to residents to donate a Christmas tree produced several offers of 30- and 40-foot pines.

The profferred gifts are appreciated but more than the city could handle, he said, so instead, a community Christmas party was held in the Senior Citizens Center.