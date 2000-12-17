UNLIKELY LOSSES SPICE UP PLAYOFFS

There were playoff parties scheduled all over the NFL Saturday and Sunday and nobody came.

Teams failed to wrap up packages early, so the postseason lineup remains a surprise that won't be opened until the night before Christmas.

With one week left in the regular season, the only team with a significant winning streak is the Baltimore Ravens with six in a row. And they remain in second place behind the Tennessee Titans in their division.

The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders all lost games and chances to make Christmas week a little simpler on their families and their fans. Home-field advantage? Still undecided in both conferences. Division champions? There's only one, the New York Giants, who won the NFC East Sunday night.

The Vikings are fading faster than a snowman inside their warm and cozy Metrodome. By losing Sunday to the Packers, the Vikings blew a chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Now the Vikings must finish next Sunday on the road in Indianapolis against a Colts team that remained alive for the AFC playoffs with a clutch win of their own.

The Colts beat the Dolphins in Miami, where coach Dave Wannstedt's team blew a chance to clinch the tight AFC East race.

Now the Dolphins must travel to New England on Christmas Eve in danger of missing the playoffs entirely.

The Jets blew a playoff-clinching game against the Detroit Lions and now must beat the Ravens in Baltimore to stay alive.

The Raiders lost to the Seahawks in the last seconds Saturday, leaving an invitation for the Broncos to surpass them in the AFC West. Alas, the Broncos couldn't stretch their six-game winning streak to seven, losing to the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

By beating the Cowboys Sunday night, the Giants became the first team to clinch a division title and now can clinch home-field advantage by beating Jacksonville in the Meadowlands next week.

The Vikings' loss leaves the NFC home field very much in question. Tonight's NFC title rematch between the St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Bucs in Tampa (9 p.m., Ch. 7) will help clear up the picture, but not entirely.

Unless the game ends in a tie, the New Orleans Saints will clinch a playoff spot. If the Rams lose, the Saints will clinch the NFC West and remain alive for home field. Also if the Rams lose, the Lions can clinch a spot by beating the Bears next Sunday in the Silverdome. And the Bucs could still win the NFC Central.

In the AFC, the Titans have home-field advantage throughout if the Ravens lose to the Jets next Sunday or the Titans win at Dallas next Monday night.

PLAYOFF POSSIBILITIES

Playoff possibilities after week 16:

AFC EAST

No teams clinched.

AFC CENTRAL

Tennessee has clinched a playoff berth.

Baltimore has clinched a playoff berth.

AFC WEST

Oakland has clinched a playoff berth.

Denver has clinched a playoff berth.

NFC EAST

New York Giants clinched the NFC East.

Philadelphia has clinched a playoff berth.

NFC CENTRAL

Minnesota has clinched a playoff berth. Minnesota wins the NFC Central with a Tampa Bay loss or tie (vs. St. Louis).

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with a win (vs. St. Louis).

NFC WEST

New Orleans clinches the NFC West with a St. Louis loss (vs. Tampa Bay tonight). They clinch a playoff berth with a Tampa Bay loss (vs. St. Louis).

St. Louis clinches a playoff berth with a win (vs. Tampa Bay).