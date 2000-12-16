SOMEONE WILL PAY BUTLER BIG BUCKS

John Butler has been widely viewed as one of the top personnel men in the NFL for years. It appears certain the Buffalo Bills' general manager will be paid like it sometime in the next month.

Butler figures to be in high demand around the NFL when his contract with the Bills runs out after this season. The market value of the top general managers in the NFL is well above $1 million a year.

It's a sure bet it will take more than that for the Bills or any other team to retain Butler's services.

The salaries of general managers is closely guarded information around the league. According to information provided to The News from two league sources, the top three-paid GMs in the league are Green Bay's Ron Wolf, at $2.2 million a year, Kansas City's Carl Peterson, at $1.85 million a year, and Indianapolis' Bill Polian, at $1.3 million a year.

Former San Diego general manager Bobby Beathard, who retired last spring, also had a deal that averaged about $1.3 million, the sources said.

It's not known if those GMs have bonus or incentive clauses above those salary figures that would pay extra depending on the team's performance or attendance. Some GMs have such arrangements.

A couple of league sources have told The News that Butler currently ranks among the bottom third, if not lower, in general manager salaries. That may put him at less than half of Polian's $1.3 million salary.

Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. routinely praises Butler's performance and is on record as saying he wants to re-sign him.

Butler declined to talk about his contract, because he said he wants to hold himself to the same standard that applies to players in the final year of their contract.

"There's a time and place to deal with my situation, and this isn't it," he said.

Bills sources say Butler wants to receive his full market value, and that means finding out what his full market value is once the season is over. If he were to have signed early with the Bills and then someone with much lesser credentials signed for a lot more money with some other team, that would amount to a miscalculation on Butler's part.

It's believed Butler's contract runs out in February. However, it's common for general managers to settle their contract deals shortly after the season ends. The free agency season for players opens on March 2 this year.

The 54-year-old Butler may never be in a better bargaining position than now, unless he were to be part of a Super Bowl champion.

The Bills have made the playoffs in five of his eight seasons as general manager, reached the Super Bowl his first season as GM (1993) and posted the second-winningest record in the league in the 1990s. Butler took over for Polian just as the NFL's free-agency system started. He has managed to navigate the salary-cap system and totally revamp the roster from the Super Bowl era without enduring a rebuilding phase.

The Bills' average drafting position over the past 11 years is the second lowest in the league -- 21st. Yet the Bills had the most home-grown starting lineup in the NFL this year, with 18 of their 22 starters being acquired via the draft.

The Bills' roster was tied for 10th youngest in the league at the start of the year, with 10 starters acquired in the past three seasons.

A Pro Football Weekly magazine poll printed last month ranked the Bills' college scouting operation No. 2 in the NFL. Minnesota was No. 1 and Indianapolis No. 3.

Exactly how many teams will be shopping for a general manager this year won't be certain until all the head coaching firings around the league are made. Peterson's contract is up in Kansas City.

One team that definitely is in the market is San Diego, and there is widespread speculation around the NFL that the Chargers will make a strong offer to Butler.

Butler came to the Bills in 1987 after spending two seasons as a scout with the Chargers. After Beathard retired, San Diego named Ed McGuire director of football operations. McGuire's expertise is in contracts and the salary cap, not personnel.