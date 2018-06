Mr. and Mrs. Donald Schultz of Lake Wales, Fla., formerly of North Tonawanda, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Schultz and Frances DeLapa were married Nov. 18, 1950, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lockport.

He is retired from the North Tonawanda Fire Department; she is a retired employee of Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

The couple has four children and three grandchildren.