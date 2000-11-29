RAP STAR'S LAWYER CHALLENGES JAIL TERM AS HARSH

Though Earl Simmons, the rap artist known as DMX, still faces a trial in Westchester County that could send him to state prison, a Buffalo-area judge Wednesday promised a quick ruling on Simmons' bid to beat a much shorter stay in the Erie County Correctional Facility.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. McCarthy told attorneys for Simmons, 30, and the Erie County district attorney's office that he would get back to them soon on the singer's appeal of the 15-day jail sentence imposed after a traffic and marijuana arrest.

On May 3, Cheektowaga Town Justice Ronald E. Kmiotek ordered the maximum jail term and $400 in fines after Simmons pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving without a license. Mark J. Mahoney, one of the rapper's local lawyers, contended that the sentence was illegally harsh and excessive.

Mahoney asked the judge to eliminate the jail time for Simmons, who has paid the fines for the traffic offense and for marijuana found in his vehicle after he was arrested March 3 on the Kensington Expressway.

Repeatedly stressing that Kmiotek, who is not a lawyer, can preside only at the town and village court levels, Mahoney contended that the judge improperly "injected" himself into a deal Simmons made with prosecutors and imposed the jail term solely because of Simmons' celebrity.

But appellate prosecutor Don I. Dally told McCarthy that two lawyers had accompanied Simmons during his appearance before Kmiotek and said the rapper "was advised about what was going on" and agreed to waive his right to appeal all aspects of the sentence.

Dally insisted that the state's highest court, which set the rules for such waivers of appeal in plea deals years ago, included waivers of sentences deemed too harsh.

McCarthy, supervising judge for all state criminal courts in Western New York, noted Simmons' previous conviction for driving without a license.

The judge also said the discovery of marijuana in Simmons' rental car could have affected the sentence Kmiotek imposed.

McCarthy said he will review the printed record of the lower-court proceedings before he rules.

Simmons was arrested as he drove to his Cheektowaga hotel room hours after performing in HSBC Arena.

He was charged with driving with a suspended permit, speeding, marijuana possession and a traffic violation.

In June, a Westchester County grand jury indicted Simmons on marijuana and unlicensed-handgun charges carrying a possible seven-year prison term. He had been arrested last January on Interstate 684 in White Plains.

Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Westchester County district attorney's office said Simmons, who had failed to show up there for a court session last week, is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18 in White Plains for possible scheduling of a felony trial.

Simmons was not in the Buffalo court for Wednesday's appeal arguments. Mahoney said he was unaware of the rapper's location.