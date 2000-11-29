KEEP HYDRANTS CLEAR, N.T. RESIDENTS URGED

North Tonawanda Water Department Superintendent Paul F. McDonough on Wednesday asked residents to help keep the city's 970 fire hydrants clear of snow after storms.

McDonough said his department does not have the manpower to clear all the hydrants. Private snowplow operators were asked to avoid covering fire hydrants.

McDonough suggested that Boy Scouts seeking to earn merit badges for citizenship contact the Water Department and volunteer to dig out hydrants. Each scout will be assigned a number of hydrants, McDonough said.

Canine Helpers sets Christmas open house

LOCKPORT -- Canine Helpers for the Handicapped will hold its 17th annual Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in its training center at 5699 Ridge Road.

Plans include demonstrations by working teams of dogs and dogs in training, refreshments, raffles and door prizes. For information, call 433-4035.

Golf gift certificates available in N.T.

Gift certificates for season passes to North Tonawanda's Municipal Deerwood Golf Course go on sale Friday, the city's department of Youth Recreation and Parks announced.

The certificates are available at the Col. Payne Community Center, 460 Wheatfield St. Rates for season passes are: resident, $315; nonresident, $535; senior citizen, $160; and youth, $100. Family plans are available for residents at $315 for the first adult and $235 for the second adult. Gift certificates also are available for private golf cart passes for residents, at $200.

Woman killed by vehicle in Tonawanda

A Buffalo woman was killed Wednesday evening when she was struck by a vehicle on Brighton Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

Town police said Janet Summers, 50, was crossing the street east of Colvin Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. when the accident occurred. She was pronounced dead at Kenmore Mercy Hospital 45 minutes later.

The driver was not identified. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is continuing.

Akron voters OK purchase of buses

Akron Central School District residents unanimously approved two propositions Wednesday night for replacing the district's aging bus fleet.

The first proposition allows the district to bond $299,000 to buy three 66-passenger buses, a 28-passenger van and a four-wheel-drive vehicle, replacing older buses with 100,000-plus miles. The vote was 80-7, and the purchase will not affect the tax rate.

Residents also approved, by a vote of 81-6, a maintenance equipment referendum to buy a midsize truck not to exceed $30,000.

Superintendent Ronald G. DeCarli and the School Board thanked John Wideman, the district's transportation supervisor, and his department for helping people through the "great storm of 2000" with no serious problems.

"We got everybody out of the building and home safely," DeCarli said. "We had to bus some students out of the area, and it really was a team effort."

UB forum to focus on urban teaching

The University at Buffalo will hold a forum on teaching in urban schools from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at UB's Educational Opportunity Center, 465 Washington St.

Representatives of teacher education departments at Buffalo State, Canisius, Fredonia State and Medaille colleges, Niagara University and UB will discuss with students, parents, teachers and school administrators the characteristics needed to teach successfully in city schools.

The public is invited to take part, and a light lunch will be served.