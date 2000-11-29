FRIDAY'S MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Buffalo

Blood pressure program: The Erie County Department of Health will hold a high blood pressure risk reduction screening, 9 a.m. to noon, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

Open house: The fifth annual Hertel Holiday Open House will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. It will feature free trolley rides between Delaware and Parker avenues, tree lighting at 5:30 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, face painting, a baked goods sale, carolers, refreshments, store specials and a food bank drive.

Cheektowaga

Prevention education information exchange: "Putting a Face on Recovery." A panel of recovering individuals, family members and professionals will speak about chemical dependency from different perspectives, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Erie BOCES 1, 1050 Maryvale Drive. Call 831-2298 for directions.

Lewiston

Open house: The Historic Association and Society of Lewiston, at Plain and Niagara streets, will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Christmas Walk boutique: The Lewiston Garden Club will sell swags, wreaths, garlands and flower arrangements from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the lower level of the Lewiston Museum, 469 Plain St.

Unveiling: The new Lewiston Arts Center, 475 Ridge St., will offer a special community unveiling and dedication ceremony of the sculpture "Adagio V: Tango" by metal artist John Puccio. Offered in conjunction with the annual fine-arts sale Saturday and Sunday and the Lewiston Christmas Walk.

Lockport

YMCA kids activities: The Lockport Family YMCA will offer "Just Say No" activities from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the "Y," 19 East Ave. $1 includes games, swimming, refreshments and educational programs.

Service: Niagara Hospice will offer its "Light of Life" annual memorial service, featuring musical entertainment and refreshments, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport.

Newfane

Tree lighting: Christmas tree lighting will include hayrides, caroling, cookies and a visit from Santa Claus, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Peterson's Drug Store, 2740 Main St.

Exhibit: Fiber art from Ginny Lohr and clay by Deborah Stewart, 2 to 5 p.m. daily, Kenan House, 433 Locust St. Continues through Dec. 30.

Niagara Falls

Hay rides: State parks will offer free rides in conjunction with A Festival of Lights from 6 to 9 p.m. in Niagara Reservation State Park. Rides depart every half-hour in Prospect Park and proceed to Goat Island. Rides continue Saturday and Sunday evenings through Dec. 23.

Sanborn

Dance concert: Tanzen Dance Concert offers works choreographed and performed by students in the Niagara County Community College fall dance classes at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the college's Fine Arts Auditorium, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road. Tickets are $5 general, $3 senior citizens and alumni with identification cards.

City of Tonawanda

Winter Walk 2000: The lighting of Clinton Park and the arrival of Santa Claus will start off the Winter Walk at Clinton and Broad streets. Businesses and offices on Main and Webster streets will hold open houses and family activities, craft shows, brunches and antique appraisals Saturday and Sunday. Youngstown

Gift giving: Fort Niagara State Park will offer "environmentally conscious gift giving" in sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the park, Robert Moses Parkway North (Route 18F). Topics include recycled cards, creative ideas using scrap materials and nature art. Must preregister by calling 278-1728.

