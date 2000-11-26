MOTHER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

A 350-pound woman is accused of trying to suffocate her 12-year-old daughter by lying on top of her, police said Sunday.

Rosemary Zephirin has been charged with attempted murder and was undergoing hospital evaluation.

Police were sent to her apartment Saturday because water was leaking into a room downstairs.

When no one answered the door, the landlord let the officers in and they found Zephirin on top of her unconscious daughter, said Officer Louis Cruz.

"She was lying on her, suffocating her," Cruz said.

Officers pulled Zephirin off the girl, whose name was not released, he said.

The girl was hospitalized and in stable condition Sunday.