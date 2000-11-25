SUNDAY FILE

Hang on to blue-chip stocks

Roger Ibbotson, of Yale University and Ibbotson Associates of New York and Chicago, forecasts the Dow Jones industrial average will rise to, hang on to your hats, 110,000 by 2025.

Crazy, you say?

Ibbotson was the same man who in 1974, when the Dow stood at 851, forecast the index would reach 10,000 by 1999. The Dow closed on Friday at 10,470.

"Over the long run stocks will outperform money markets or bonds," Ibbotson said after giving the keynote address at a conference of investment professionals and university professors sponsored by the Burridge Center for Security Analysis and Valuation at the University of Colorado's College of Business.

But Ibbotson was quick to add that his 2025 forecast was "just a probability -- it's not guaranteed."

Ibbotson's forecast should make it easier for investors who have not taken advantage of the current bull market to jump in.

"The game isn't over. It's as good to start now as anytime. The next 25 years is going to be a lot like the last 25 years," he said.

While visiting, buy a home

The Greater Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau has 300 new unofficial salespeople.

Stovroff Realty agents attended a seminar earlier this month on "the art of promoting Buffalo/Niagara" which featured Richard Geiger, president of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Geiger said realtors can serve as "great ambassadors."

There's no truth to the rumor about realtors getting their standard commission on any conventions they book.

Ali faces 3 opponents at once

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali once boasted, "I done wrassled with an alligator, I done tussled with a whale."

Now he and his wife are wrassling utilities.

Ali, who retired from boxing in 1981, and his wife Lonnie have helped form and fund the Southwest Michigan Preservation Association, which is fighting construction of three power plants planned for the area surrounding their home.

Duke Energy wants to build a 640-megawatt plant on a 20-acre site in Berrien County; Indeck Energy wants to build an 1,100-megawatt plant in Niles, Mich., CME International wants to build a plant near Benton Harbor. One megawatt is enough power to light a thousand average U.S. homes.

"It's happened so fast and furious, it's like people shooting at you from all around," Ali said of the plans for the plants all surfacing at once. "There are so many coming in at once, it's like which direction do you go in next?"

Hide behind your plants

The cubicle walls are coming down, but the opening-up of the work environment has some workers searching for a little more privacy.

"If you look at the way a lot of people are being set up at open workstations, facing all different ways, and with cubicles that are not high anymore, it's kind of hard to take your space and make it private," says Sharon Mann, the organizational guru at Esselte Corp. of Garden City.

Aside from marketing the filing systems manufactured by Esselte, Mann frequently dispenses advice to executive assistants who purchase the company's products.

To better claim territory -- and feel more comfortable -- at the office, Mann suggests putting up plants, bookcases and personal mementos. But don't overload your work space with tchotchkes and risk alienating co-workers or being taken less seriously.

Mann also offers tips on filing and general workplace politics through her "Ask Sharon" column at www.ihatefilingclub.com.