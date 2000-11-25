DEVIL IS POOR MASCOT FOR KENMORE WEST

I am writing to voice my concern regarding the use of a symbol that adorns the hallways, gymnasium and apparel of Kenmore West High School and its students.

I first became aware of the symbolic mascot used to inspire and rally the students to victory when my son entered Kenmore West as a freshman. The symbol I speak of is the devil.

Since the beginning of time, the devil has been a symbol of darkness. It has never been a symbol of accomplishment or victory. To the contrary, the dictionary calls the devil the ruler of evil and characterizes him as being subordinate and wicked.

This is hardly what we want to portray as our "school spirit." In this day and age, we should have a symbol that promotes a lasting positive image for students to identify with and be proud of.

My son won the "Blue Devil Award" for football in his freshman year. This plaque is hung in our home with his freshman letters attached over the devil, covering its image. It is not hung proudly as it should be, but with discretion.

No, the world will not stop turning if the image of the devil continues to represent the spirit of Kenmore West. But I think that we need to take a step in the right direction by trading this symbol of evil for one of character and substance.

With hatred and violence at the heels of school-age students in recent days, isn't it about time to shun negative images and replace them with something of more worth?

MARY CAMPBELL

Kenmore