EDWARD J. STOCZYNSKI

Edward J. "Shorty" Stoczynski, 75, of Blasdell, retired General Motors assembly line employee and a veteran of World War II, died Thursday (Nov. 23, 2000) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Buffalo, he served in the 355th Engineers Regiment in the major European campaigns of World War II. He worked as an assembly line worker at General Motors Corp's East Delavan plant until his retirement in 1988.

Stoczynski was past grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council 184 and was a fourth degree knight.

He belonged to Pvt. Leonard VFW Post 6251 and Adam Plewacki American Legion Post 799. He was a drummer in the Alhambra and belonged to the Anchor Club.

He was a bingo worker at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and belonged to the Holy Name Society and Usher Society.

Survivors include his wife, the former Loretta Bruman; two daughters, Roberta McLister of Parker, Colo., and Roseanne Kryszak of Holland; two sons, Robert of Lancaster and Ronald of Chicago; two sisters, Stella Wleklinski of Amherst and Gertrude Schuler; two brothers, Joseph of Florida and Peter of Depew; and three grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 8:45 a.m. Monday in Barron-Miller Funeral Home, 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Burial will be in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster.

[Hudkins].