Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff considered having his team bunker in a hotel Wednesday afternoon leading into their game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He didn't want to take any more chances with the weather after making three attempts at practice Tuesday. Of course, when the players finally met again Wednesday, there were plenty of storm stories floating around the dressing room.

Such as one from defenseman Jason Woolley, who was lost in his own neighborhood while battling the storm Monday.

Woolley was returning home from a benefit for Children's Hospital when he and a neighbor spotted a stranded school bus. His neighbor, Paul Bliss, had a cell phone and stayed with the bus to call for help and allow students to call home.

Woolley decided to go home for help but lost his sense of direction because he had virtually no visibility. He eventually drove around and, dumbfounded, wound up in the same spot.

"I couldn't see anything," Woolley said. "I was trying to play Pet Detective and stick my head out the window. I was lost for about 10 minutes in my own neighborhood, and I had no idea where I was going."

Vaclav Varada was returning from a tattoo parlor with two friends from the Czech Republic when he got stuck on Main Street. They walked two miles home, but not before dislodging a few vehicles from the snow along the way. He dug out his vehicle the next day.

On Tuesday, Chris Gratton never got word that practice was postponed and attempted to drive downtown from Amherst.

Confusion -- obviously -- led him to the Lower West Side, where he parked at McDonald's on Niagara Street. He walked about two miles before coincidentally running into Jay McKee and McKee's wife, who were getting coffee. The workout eventually was canceled.

"I was nervous because there were guys who were late the day before, and I was giving them a hard time," Gratton said. "I was trying to make sure I was there on time."

The Flyers' flight was delayed but they reached their hotel about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Philly coach Craig Ramsay, who played 14 seasons with the Sabres, knew what to expect.

Fans who were unable to attend the game Wednesday night due to poor weather conditions can exchange their tickets for another game.

Exchanges can be made by bringing tickets that were not ripped to the arena box office. Fans can choose from the following games:

Dec. 6, against New Jersey; Dec. 21, Washington; Jan. 1, Boston; Jan. 16, Tampa Bay; Jan. 23, Columbus; Feb. 7, New York Islanders; Feb. 15, Atlanta; Feb. 19, Ottawa; March 9, Edmonton; April 4, Boston.

Sabres winger Miroslav Satan switched his jersey back to No. 81, presumably in an effort to change his luck after he went into a seven-game scoring drought before facing the Flyers.

Satan missed two great opportunities in the second period alone. The first came about 3 1/2 minutes into the period when he was unable to lift a backhander with Roman Cechmanek sprawled along the ice. The second came with 18 seconds remaining in the period when he was stopped on a breakaway.

Satan wore No. 81 in his first three-plus full seasons with the Sabres in which he scored 22, 40 and 33 goals. He has four goals in 19 games this season.

Sabres defenseman Rhett Warrener is still experiencing concussion problems and has been unable to skate. He probably would not be available for Friday's game against the New York Rangers or Saturday's contest in Montreal.