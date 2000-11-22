GAS SHORTAGE HITTING SEVERAL AREAS

Shortages of gasoline were starting to show up Wednesday as road conditions snarled deliveries.

"I ran out about 2 p.m. (Wednesday), and some other (stations) in the area had already ran out," said Pat Nemeth, manager of Elmwood-Forest Mobil.

He said he expected to be resupplied later Wednesday.

"I'm out of everything," said Larry Moulds, manager of the Mobil station at Fillmore Avenue and Ferry Street. "They told me they were about 24 hours behind (making deliveries)."

Exxon-Mobil officials did not return calls seeking their comment, but the shortage appeared to be scattered.

A spokesman for United Refining in Warren, Pa., parent company of Kwik Fill, said that it had six trucks stranded in the area Tuesday, and that several stations in Lockport ran out. They have since been resupplied, he said.

Some Noco stations ran out of gas Tuesday, but things had improved by Wednesday, said James Newman, executive vice president.

During the storm, a normal half-hour trip to make a delivery took four hours, and a six-hour trip to the refinery in Warren, Pa., turned into a 36-hour ordeal, he said.

Couple that with brisk demand because of the coming holiday weekend and people topping off their tanks, and it strained the supply system, Newman said.

Home deliveries of heating oil also were disrupted.

"At the moment, we're OK, and no one has said they are out," said Greg Kurk, president of Kurk Fuel Co. of Buffalo.

But he said his five delivery trucks were finding it "horrible to get around, and it's almost impossible to reach homes on side streets."

But supplies of other necessities, such as food, appeared to be more than adequate, according to area stores.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year, and Wednesday was all the more so because many couldn't get out to shop Tuesday, noted Ann McCarthy, spokeswoman for Wegmans.

"We might be short on a few isolated items, but supplies are holding up," she said.

Tops spokeswoman Stefanie Zakowicz said that with some minor exceptions, supplies are adequate.

The supply system for another necessity -- beer -- also was being strained.

The night before Thanksgiving is considered the biggest bar night of the year as college students get home for the first time, and Try-It Distributing of Lancaster was pushing to finish its deliveries.

"We're having trouble getting our trucks into the city, but our drivers are very good and will stick with it," said Steve Cavanaugh, comptroller-treasurer for the firm.