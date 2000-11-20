STORM REFUGEES FIND COMFORT IN TAVERNS

As gridlock developed on snow-clogged downtown streets at mid-afternoon, bringing the early rush home to a halt, the Any Pub in a Storm rule kicked in.

Bars that normally are quiet on Mondays, when many other establishments are closed, suddenly found themselves overrun, without enough bartenders and waiters on hand to handle the unexpected rush.

Several sent their daytime employees home early, only to discover later that the night shifters were unable to reach work.

By 9 p.m. the bar at TGI Friday's in the sold-out Radisson Hotel was packed, and diners faced a two-hour wait for a table.

"We're trying our best, but we don't have enough staff. We may run out of food anyway," a harried hostess said.

Hundreds of stranded motorists jammed the Pearl Street Grill & Brewing Company as they waited for the traffic mess outside to untangle.

"People are leaving their cars in the street and just walking in," said hostess Nicole Gagola. "But we're having a hard time keeping up, because we're short on staff. People can't get into work."

Lance Walker, assistant general manager of the Empire Brewing Co., closed down the Market Arcade microbrewery and sent his employees home at 4:30 p.m., only to find himself stranded. He reopened the restaurant bar about four hours later to accommodate shelter-seekers.

See Stuck Page C6

Stuck: Some still want to shop

Continued from Page C1

"I'll stay open at least a couple of more hours," Walker said.

The Glass Abbey restaurant in the Main-Seneca Building stayed open well beyond the usual post-cocktail hour closing time to accommodate stranded customers.

"There are about 50 people here; that's 50 more than usual at this hour," owner Chuck Goodspeed said at about 9 p.m.

By then the only liquids he was offering were soda and coffee.

"They've been here all night. They've had enough alcohol," he said.

About 50 young children stranded in Millard Fillmore Hospital were entertained thanks to medical photographer Jim Pierotti, who rewired the audio-visual system in the hospital's auditorium so it could play videos.

"They're watching 'The Lion King' and drinking pop and eating peanut butter sandwiches," he said.

In the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools, students were no more than 45 minutes late in getting home Monday, according to Superintendent David Paciencia.

"We had several buses get stuck, but we were able to transfer buses," Paciencia said. "We didn't have anybody left in school."

A Tonawanda police spokesman said he was unaware of any weather-related emergencies, and that people were finally getting back to their homes late in the evening.

"The traffic does seem to be getting lighter," he said. "They're letting the plows get out there, and things are slowly getting back to normal."

Normal enough that Paciencia hadn't yet ruled out school today. "About 4 a.m. we'll probably start analyzing that," he said.

Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Christopher Kowal said officials were asking residents, once they got home, to please stay there. Not everyone was easily persuaded, however. "People are calling to see if the mall is open," he said.