Every family has a favorite picture, the one that is worth a thousand words. In our house, we have two. These photographs, received a year ago this month, are the first glimpse we had of our daughter -- a baby who was waiting for us at an orphanage in China. It seems fitting that we met our daughter first in November, which is National Adoption Awareness Month.

Like many families who adopt internationally, we spent several months meeting with social workers, waiting for fingerprint and child-abuse registry clearances, filling out reams of paperwork and then having the papers notarized, certified, authenticated, packaged and sent off to a foreign government for approval.

But that was only the beginning. Exactly 362 days after our first meeting with an adoption agency, we finally "had" our baby, even if it was only two glossy 3 x 5 photos. And it would be another 84 days before we would eventually meet our daughter in a Chinese hotel room.

We looked and looked at those photographs, which were taken when she was 6 months old, two months before they made their way to our house. We wondered about the stubbly hair growing back to cover her bald head. Had she been shaved to keep her cool during the long, hot central China summer before we met her? Or was it because Chinese custom holds that shaving a baby girl's head helps her hair to grow in more beautifully? Either way, her dad smiled every time he thought of our baby with his hairline.

In one photo, our daughter is reclining on a bamboo mat in her stainless steel crib with one foot in her mouth, sucking on her toes. Her eyes twinkle, as if she's telling us from 7,000 miles away that she can't wait to get home so she can climb on the furniture and turn somersaults in the front yard. From that photo, her dad becomes convinced that the two of them will have never-ending fun acting silly together.

Week after week, we looked at the pictures and wondered about her personality, what she was eating, who was caring for her. Half a world away, that child became our daughter the very day we got those pictures.

In the second snapshot, she's being held up in front of a bright red backdrop for a more formal photograph -- and she's not very happy about it. She's not fussing or crying, but the look on her face lets us know that she'd rather be somewhere else. Secretly, I was thrilled that my daughter wasn't afraid to let others know when she was aggravated.

In the year since we've been a family, our daughter's hair has indeed grown, if not yet thick, certainly long. Her dad's prediction that the two of them would share significant silliness has come true -- the tall man and small girl roll down the little hill in our front yard, dance to Irish folk music in the living room and admire each other's Tupperware hats. Their eyes twinkle. And the baby is still not afraid to let us know what's on her mind, whether it's with the withering look only an almost-2-year-old can muster or simply a continuous refrain of: "no, no, no, no, no."

There have been other pictures, of course, but those first two photographs -- scanned, e-mailed, photocopied, faxed and finally pasted in our daughter's scrap book -- tell the most important story in our family.

CINDY ANDERSON is a marketing and communications manager for a medical device company. For information on adoption, visit the North American Council on Adoptable Children web site at www.NACAC.org

