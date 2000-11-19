CLINTON MEMORABILIA BEING COLLECTED

In the hours before dawn, 50 tons of President Clinton's memorabilia were unloaded Sunday into an old auto dealership remodeled to store the country's largest presidential collection.

The first shipment for the Clinton Presidential Library contained paintings, antiques, books and gifts from the heads of state of foreign countries, said Skip Rutherford, coordinator of the privately funded $25 million project.

The gifts, which actually belong to the United States, have "high intrinsic value and high diplomatic value," Rutherford said. "They are one of a kind."

The first shipment arrived in six tractor-trailers. Several others will follow until Clinton officially leaves the White House on Jan. 20.

Police and military personnel escorted Sunday's shipment along the way, and the storage facility has cameras, door alarms and armed guards.

The collection will contain some 77 million pages, 9 million photographs and 75,000 artifacts.

The National Archives, which will run the library, hopes to open the collection to the public by 2003.