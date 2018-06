Mr. and Mrs. Julius Ferrand of the Town of Tonawanda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in Suzanne's Fine Dining, Wheatfield.

Ferrand and Norma Jester were married Oct. 28, 1950, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

He is retired owner/operator of Ferrand Construction Co., Town of Tonawanda.

The couple has two children and a grandchild.