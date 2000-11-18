EMPLOYEE CHARGED IN WAL-MART CASH THEFTS

A Wal-Mart employee has been indicted on charges that she stole as much as $400,000 from the store, smuggling the money out hidden in her bra, court records show.

Kera Peters, 24, of Monticello, is charged with stealing the money from the store in Sullivan County in April and May, according to court papers. Police said she may have been stealing from the store as far back as October 1999.

Peters, who worked in the cash office, is accused of inflating numbers for register balance records, then stealing the difference. She also is charged with taking money from cash deposit bags, creating smaller deposits and new deposit slips and then altering records.

The indictment says Peters forged fellow workers' initials on the new deposit slips as she took thousands of dollars at a time. She was arrested May 27 when she tried to leave the store with $42,000.

Charged with 93 counts of felony grand larceny, forgery and falsifying business records, Peters is being held in Sullivan County Jail without bail, said Assistant District Attorney K.C. Garn.