IT SEEMS TO US . . .

Some bite-size opinions on several matters of greater or lesser urgency that caught our eye recently.

RUNNING-SHOE MAKER Nike is on a tear. A month after pulling a television ad featuring a chainsaw-wielding maniac unsuccessfully chasing a woman runner, and apologizing for its insensitivity to the issue of violence against women, the company has pulled a print ad that ran in 11 magazines. This one was even worse.

The pitch for a new extreme-sports running shoe includes a supposed question about the shoe's ability to prevent injuries that would render the runner "a drooling, misshapen non-extreme-trail-running husk of my former self, forced to roam the earth in a motorized wheelchair with my name, embossed on one of those cute little license plates you get at carnivals or state fairs, fastened to the back."

Nike offered apologies for the "offensive" ad, but enough is enough. Nike and its ad agency need to re-examine their approval processes. And there are some advertising geniuses who need to be given running shoes and told to use them to find a new job.

DESPITE OUR DESIRE for a sure and swift conclusion to the presidential elections, we've been almost hoping for a dead heat in New Mexico. As the vote see-sawed there during recanvassing early this week, with Bush first leading by just 9 votes and then Gore surging to a 375-vote margin, we were reminded of the way New Mexico settles ties.

State law says, "The determination as to which of the candidates shall be declared to have been nominated or elected shall be decided by lot." Gore and Bush could choose to flip a coin or draw straws for the state's less-than-decisive five electoral votes, of course, but that's not how it's usually done. Traditionally, New Mexico would decide the race with one hand of five-card stud poker.

Wouldn't that be great?

TELEVISION NEWS, ALREADY reeling from its embarrassing performance on Election Night -- calling Florida for one candidate, then for the other and then for neither -- got some more bad news the other day. John Ellis, the head of the election desk for the Fox News Channel and a first cousin to Texas Gov. George W. Bush and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, spent a good part of Election Night talking to his cousins about how the vote was going.

Regardless of his motives, Ellis' behavior -- and his apparent lack of journalistic ethics -- just gives people one more reason to distrust what they hear on television. And that's a shame. His action unfairly taints the majority of professional television journalists who have enough sense to keep family, friends and profession apart.