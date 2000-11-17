At first glance, it was deja vu all over again.

A tight race, absentee ballots, a manual recount controversy.

No, not "that" race. This one is a little closer to home.

The counting of absentee and affidavit ballots will continue today at the Erie County Board of Elections in the race for a one-year term on the Tonawanda Town Board.

As of Friday afternoon, unofficial tallies had incumbent Republican Stephen Stirling trailing his Democratic challenger, Daniel Crangle, by about 114 votes, with 180 affidavits remaining to be counted.

But unlike the race being decided in Florida, the manual recount in the Town Board race is routine, according to Elections Commissioner Larry Adamczyk.

"It's standard procedure," Adamczyk said Friday.

Erie County uses scannable ballots for absentee and military ballots, but Adamczyk said once the ballots are optically scanned by a machine, they are then rechecked by hand.

Democratic attorney Dennis Ward said he was surprised Friday afternoon when workers at the Board of Elections were told that not only would affidavit ballots be counted manually, as expected, but the 1,800 absentee ballots would be as well.

"It seems the local Republicans don't agree with the Bush campaign" about manual counts, he said.

Adamczyk disagreed, saying the hand count of the absentee ballots is not the result of a request by either party, but a decision by both he and Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

The count is expected to be completed today, although Adamczyk said they have 25 days after the election to complete the count.

Earlier, Ward on Wednesday objected to a number of absentee ballots because of the failure of many forms to specify why the applicant would be out of the county.

That prompted Paul Pfeiffer, chairman of the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Republican Party, to call the action ridiculous and compare it to "the same sort of stunt Gore is pulling in Florida."